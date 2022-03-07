What's new

Fall of PTI Govt in Punjab imminent| Huge setback for PM Imran Khan and PTI Party coming | Federal Government in real trouble

Fall of PTI Govt in Punjab| Huge setback for PM Imran Khan and PTI Party | Federal Government in real trouble

Heavy Political moves and everything is happening in Lahore city meetups; first of PPP senior ministers, than PML-N party heads and now a big meetup in Lahore of Tareen Group and Aleem Khan group at Aleem Khan's house in Lahore.

Number games in Punjab and Central power house to keep PTI as ruling party is loosing fast. PTI and Imran Khan in real trouble. Imran Khan likely to remove as the Prime Minister.
  • Jahangir Khan Tareen Group and Aleem Khan has joined hands in Punjab. Punjab and Lahore economy was destroyed. No real development seen. Prices so high.
  • Imran Khan only wants to be No.1 and can not accept No.2 to replace himself. Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan who worked so hard have huge grievances against Imran Khan.
  • PML-N has huge seats to topple Imran Khan Government in Punjab and Federal Government.
What's the future for PTI Government? The corrupts are winning and planning.
 
Tareen Khan Group of Punjab and Aleem Khan of Lahore will destroy PTI Government of CM Usman Khan Buzdar in Punjab:

 
عرض کیا ہے:
حسرت ہمیں ان غنچوں پہ ہے، جو بن کھلے مرجھا گئے.
 
These are not political moves. This is corruption. Political moves have political motives, ideology. Those who are running foreign funds around to pull down the govt, should also tell what is the alternative? How will they solve Pakistan's problems?
 

