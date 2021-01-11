Falklands war. The day Argenina took back Falklands from Britain.

The only realistic way of winning that war was attritioning the British to exhaustion since they would run out of supply to continue due to resupply issues associated with the location. But that did not happen, instead the Brits engaged in a series of offensive battles despite being outnumbered by great amounts in the dark and with limited mobility. Even then they were able to outsmart and outmaneuver the Argentinians via Land, Air and Sea.Here is a good documentary if you are interested, although it is primarily from the British viewpoint.