Falklands war. The day Argenina took back Falklands from Britain.

Issam

Issam

Jan 24, 2020
The only realistic way of winning that war was attritioning the British to exhaustion since they would run out of supply to continue due to resupply issues associated with the location. But that did not happen, instead the Brits engaged in a series of offensive battles despite being outnumbered by great amounts in the dark and with limited mobility. Even then they were able to outsmart and outmaneuver the Argentinians via Land, Air and Sea.

Here is a good documentary if you are interested, although it is primarily from the British viewpoint.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Tai Hai Chen said:
IMO if they bought their military hardware from USSR instead of from NATO countries they would have prevailed considering both British carriers would have been sunk by land based jets.

Could have, should have doesn't cut it. They were decisively beaten on the land as well. Sure had they had a greater inventory of anti-ship missiles, more jets etc, they could have inflicted a great blow. Would that have won the war, doubt it.
On a side note, what exactly were they taking back? They're of European decent. They wiped out most of the native Indians. They have no right to the Islands.

Roca's 6,000-strong cavalry force crushed Mapuche and other Indian groups, killing more than 1,000 and capturing thousands more who became servants or prisoners and were prevented from having children. Campaign dispatches depicted them as barely human.

White settlers turned the conquered lands into a breadbasket which made Argentina an agricultural superpower and a confident, thrusting nation in the early 20th century.

Unlike most of its neighbours, which all have significant indigenous or black populations, Argentina’s population is 97% white, or mestizo, mixed European and Amerindian descent.

They haven't finished yet;

"There is an ongoing extermination of the aborigines in the Chaco ... land is a big issue here," he explained.
"They are aware "the whites" [non-Aboriginal Argentinians] are violating their rights. But they are too weak – physically and politically – to protes

Aboriginal victims of Argentina's 'silent genocide'

The morning is dry and cold in the Argentine woodlands but Apolinario Dominguez is bent on taking off his shirt to allow visitors to see his emaciated skeleton – all 36kg (six stone) of it – for themselves.
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Issam said:
The only realistic way of winning that war was attritioning the British to exhaustion since they would run out of supply to continue due to resupply issues associated with the location. But that did not happen, instead the Brits engaged in a series of offensive battles despite being outnumbered by great amounts in the dark and with limited mobility. Even then they were able to outsmart and outmaneuver the Argentinians via Land, Air and Sea.

Here is a good documentary if you are interested, although it is primarily from the British viewpoint.
Argentina only had 4 Exocet missiles. One of them sunk a British destroyer. France placed embargo on Argentina when war started. If they have 100 Exocet missiles they would have sunk both British carriers.
 
Figaro

Figaro

Aug 17, 2017
Issam said:
The only realistic way of winning that war was attritioning the British to exhaustion since they would run out of supply to continue due to resupply issues associated with the location. But that did not happen, instead the Brits engaged in a series of offensive battles despite being outnumbered by great amounts in the dark and with limited mobility. Even then they were able to outsmart and outmaneuver the Argentinians via Land, Air and Sea.

Here is a good documentary if you are interested, although it is primarily from the British viewpoint.
Unfortunately the Royal Navy was far superior to the Argentinian navy ... Argentia could have wore down the British defenders to the point of surrender had there been enough time but Britain would just form a naval perimeter around the island. Basically, the cat would then become the mouse.
 
K

KurtisBrian

Aug 24, 2020
both want the right to fish around there, right? Wikipedia says 200,000 tonnes of fish (75% squid) caught around the Falklands each year. Fishing for fish is kind of hunting on an industrial scale.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Figaro said:
Unfortunately the Royal Navy was far superior to the Argentinian navy ... Argentia could have wore down the British defenders to the point of surrender had there been enough time but Britain would just form a naval perimeter around the island. Basically, the cat would then become the mouse.
Not only time but they had not the hardware. With only 4 Exocet missiles at their disposal the most they could do was sink a couple of British warships. If they were able to manufacture their own military hardware or if they bought military hardware from USSR which was enemy of Britain they would have won.
Figaro said:
Unfortunately the Royal Navy was far superior to the Argentinian navy ... Argentia could have wore down the British defenders to the point of surrender had there been enough time but Britain would just form a naval perimeter around the island. Basically, the cat would then become the mouse.
Precisely why Britain had to give Hong Kong back to China without a war. Britain can't beat China. China manufactures its own military hardware and has hundreds of missiles compared to 4 missiles Argentines had in Falklands war.
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

Oct 29, 2020
Tai Hai Chen said:
Not only time but they had not the hardware. With only 4 Exocet missiles at their disposal the most they could do was sink a couple of British warships. If they were able to manufacture their own military hardware or if they bought military hardware from USSR which was enemy of Britain they would have won.
and how do you know Argentinean Navy had only 4 Exocet??? and after they destroyed their destroyer Britain Navy had Changed its tactics, and read the article before you post after they hit by Exocet (Sheffield) The remaining Exocet intercepted by Britain Navy by Harriers and Short range surface to air missiles
 
K

KurtisBrian

Aug 24, 2020
White and Green with M/S said:
and how do you know Argentinean Navy had only 4 Exocet??? and after they destroyed their destroyer Britain Navy had Changed its tactics, and read the article before you post after they hit by Exocet (Sheffield) The remaining Exocet intercepted by Britain Navy by Harriers and Short range surface to air missiles
Isn't there a story that once the Exocets proved too deadly, the French provided the British with the codes to the Exocets?
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
British Army is too strong and superior training and equipment

also Royal Navy Nuclear Submarine Force too professional

HMS Conqueror could have wiped out the entire Argentinian Navy if they wanted too

either way Argentina had no chance
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

Oct 29, 2020
KurtisBrian said:
Isn't there a story that once the Exocets proved too deadly, the French provided the British with the codes to the Exocets?
Only one were hit and after that rest of the Exocet had been intercepted, but yes speculations and rumors say French did provide the source codes to UK without any solid proofs and after that incident Royal Navy were seriously consider subsonic anti ship missiles as threat, and put more resources to counter these threats as a result they develop SEA DART specifically for intercepting subsonic anti ship missiles
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
White and Green with M/S said:
and how do you know Argentinean Navy had only 4 Exocet??? and after they destroyed their destroyer Britain Navy had Changed its tactics, and read the article before you post after they hit by Exocet (Sheffield) The remaining Exocet intercepted by Britain Navy by Harriers and Short range surface to air missiles
4 Exocets were delivered from France. The rest they bought were embargoed by France when war started. So they only had 4 Exocets.
White and Green with M/S said:
Only one were hit and after that rest of the Exocet had been intercepted, but yes speculations and rumors say French did provide the source codes to UK without any solid proofs and after that incident Royal Navy were seriously consider subsonic anti ship missiles as threat, and put more resources to counter these threats as a result they develop SEA DART specifically for intercepting subsonic anti ship missiles
British destroyer Coventry was also sunk. In total, 2 British destroyers were sunk.

vishwambhar

vishwambhar

Jan 22, 2020
Falkland war has shown what Britain is capable of..... a small island nation comes 1000s of miles from north Atlantic and beat the crap out of a country which is almost as big as India..... what a shame for Argentina....
 
