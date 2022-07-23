What's new

Fakhrul to AL: Accept election-time govt demand or face ouster

www.dhakatribune.com

Fakhrul to AL: Accept election-time govt demand or face ouster

The BNP leader voiced confidence that this time they will be able to ouster the government through a movement
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com

Fakhrul to AL: Accept election-time govt demand or face ouster​

The BNP leader voiced confidence that this time they will be able to ouster the government through a movement

Bnp 5

Fakhrul came up with the remarks at ‘Meet the Ocab’ programme at the Jatiya Press Club Photo: UNB
July 23, 2022 7:30 PM

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday warned that Awami League will be ousted from power through a street movement if it fails to accept their demand for election-time government.

He also said there is no scope for their party to engage in talks with the government on any other issue, except the election-time government.

“If the government doesn’t take any steps to accept our demands (especially polls-time govt), then the solution will come only through a street movement,” the BNP leader said.

He voiced confidence that this time they will be able to ensure the fall of the Awami League government through a movement with people’s spontaneous support.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while speaking at ‘Meet the Ocab’ programme at the Jatiya Press Club organized by Overseas Correspondents Association of Bangladesh.

Fakhrul said they will initiate a simultaneous movement with all other opposition parties in the days to come to realise their demands.

“We have the experience of carrying out simultaneous movements in the past. You surely didn’t forget that we carried out such a movement in 1990. We’re now in talks with the political parties following that model,” he said.

The BNP leader also said the opposition political parties will initiate the movement from their respective positions. “The movement itself will later determine in which direction it may go.”

He, however, said the government can resolve the political crisis and pave the way for a credible election peacefully by incorporating the election-time administration into the constitution.
 
Who is this Fuckrul?

He wants US style democracy lol

Where Trump wins despite getting 3.5 million fewer votes?

Where George Bush wins despite getting 2.5 million fewer votes?

And Trump ransacks the “capitol” because he lost hehe

We don’t want that kind of anarchy, thanks!!!!
 

