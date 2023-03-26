What's new

Fakhrul: Over 3.5m BNP members being harassed through false cases

Fakhrul: Over 3.5m BNP members being harassed through false cases​

BNP will continue to fight to bring back democracy, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says
bnp-mirza-fakhrul.jpeg

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paying tribute to the Liberation War martyrs at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar on Sunday Dhaka Tribune

Ariful Islam Sabbir, Savar
Published: March 26, 2023 12:29 PM | Last Updated: March 26, 2023 12:29 PM



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said more than 3.5 million BNP leaders and activists are being persecuted in fabricated cases.

He made the statement after paying tribute to the Liberation War martyrs by placing a wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on the occasion of Independence Day and National Day in the morning.

Mirza Fakhrul said the country achieved freedom through armed struggle after “martyred president Ziaur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence.”

“We dreamed and hoped that Bangladesh would be a democratic state. Unfortunately, it did not happen,” he said.
“Even after 52 years of liberation, we are still giving lives for democracy. We are still fighting against dictatorship. We have lost our right to vote and speak,” Mirza Fakhrul lamented.

“Journalists no longer have the freedom to write the truth. An authoritarian fascist regime has been established in the nation,” he claimed.

The BNP secretary general said: “What an irony that Begum Khaleda Zia has been jailed only for the movement to restore democracy and our acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been exiled.”

“On this auspicious occasion of independence and on behalf of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, we are taking an oath to continue our fight to bring back democracy, to re-establish the right to vote, to make rice, fuel and other basic commodities more affordable, and to make the country a truly democratic state,” Mirza Fakhrul declared.

www.dhakatribune.com

Fakhrul: Over 3.5m BNP members being harassed through false cases

BNP will continue to fight to bring back democracy, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir says
www.dhakatribune.com
 

