ISLAMABAD - Fakhar Zaman is making huge strides in shortest format of the game.Following his 73 against Australia today, Fakhar Zaman has now become the leading run-scorer in the T20I format for the year 2018.The left-handed batsman has surpassed India’s Shikhar Dhawan, who currently sits in 2nd place with 419 runs as opposed to Fakhar’s 425. ------------------------------Out of the top 10 run-scorers in 2018, three belong to Pakistan which include Fakhar Zaman (1st position), Sarfraz Ahmed (8th position) and Babar Azam (10th position).The complete list is as following: Player Matches Innings Not-Outs Runs Highest Score Average Fakhar Zaman 12 12 0 425 73 35.41 S. Dhawan 10 10 0 419 90 41.90 MJ Guptill 10 10 0 410 105 41.00 AJ Finch 7 6 4 398 172 199.00 C Munro 9 9 1 396 104 49.50 Mushfiqur Rahim 10 10 3 359 72* 51.28 RG Sharma 11 11 0 334 97 30.36 Sarfraz Ahmed 12 10 2 292 89* 36.50 MK Pandey 10 9 6 276 79* 92.00 Babar Azam 6 6 2 274 97* 68.50 Fakhar Zaman has established himself as a proper opener for Pakistan since the start of the year. He maintains a strike-rate of 148.60 which indicates that he gets good amount of runs at a very quick pace to allow Pakistan a solid start.In his 12 matches, Fakhar has made 3 half-centuries and picked up 3 man of the match awards as well. He has hit 48 boundaries and 15 maximums in those matches.