Fake video goes viral throughout Indian media claiming PLA new recruits cry after learning being sent to Indian border to join war
The true story is 10 PLA new recruits from a small city district cried when bidding farewell to their parents on their way to a local railway station and sang a PLA song about saying goodbye to parents.
The song's lyric is 「軍中綠花」是流行於解放軍營的一首歌曲，歌詞我寫道「寒風飄飄落葉／軍隊是一朵綠花／親愛的戰友你不要想家／不要想媽媽⋯⋯」、「故鄉有位好姑娘／我時常夢見她／軍中的男兒也有情／也願伴你走天涯」從歌詞判斷，應該是一首當兵想念媽媽、家鄉女友的歌曲。 It's a popular PLA song about missing their mothers and girlfriens.
