What's new

Fake Shahbaz Gill video from Maryam/Pindi Media cell collaboration

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,200
-1
3,160
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560982520275283968

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560982520275283968
IMG_20220820_195733.jpg


FB_IMG_1661007649028.jpg


IMG_20220820_200330.png
 
Last edited:
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,695
81
33,886
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,969
6
6,045
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
HAIDER said:
This is Hamid Mir and Ansar Abbasi the Khota Biryani fan.....

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560969873135525888

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560982176145219584
Click to expand...

I am ashamed to realize, is this the IQ level of these so-called famous/renowned journalists?
Seem they do not have any ability to distinguish between old and new pictures of the same person which an ordinary person with a normal IQ could OR there is another dimension Paid Content Promotion to it?
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,416
4
4,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
khail007 said:
I am ashamed to realize, is this the IQ level of these so-called famous/renowned journalists?
Seem they do not have any ability to distinguish between old and new pictures of the same person which an ordinary person with a normal IQ could OR there is another dimension Paid Content Promotion to it?
Click to expand...
Both of these are known as Lifafa Journalists so you can consider their posts as "Paid Content"
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
2
Replies
29
Views
632
IceCold
IceCold
ejaz007
SAPM Shahbaz Gill still on payroll of American public university
Replies
11
Views
450
tman786
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'All of you will be arrested if one PML-N worker is arrested,' Tarar warns PTI
Replies
14
Views
150
PakFactor
PakFactor
Acetic Acid
Shahabaz Gill's Driver Family Snatched 15K and Mobile from police as per FIR :Govt of Jokers
Replies
3
Views
124
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan’s cell phones stolen after Sialkot jalsa: Shahbaz Gill
Replies
12
Views
602
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom