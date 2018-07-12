/ Register

Fake Pictures used by Reham Khan in her book claiming Cocaine was found in IK coat pocket

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Dastaan, Jul 12, 2018 at 9:21 PM.

    Dastaan

    Dastaan

    PakSword

    PakSword

    Actually, she should be arrested by authorities first for not informing them about the presence of cocaine in her (then) husband's pockets..

    Apparently, after the backlash, she has denied ownership of the book available online.. so no need to discuss that anymore.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    any hot pics in book?
     
    Handshake

    Handshake

    Another drama for few days and she will fail again.
     
    Muhammad bin Hamid

    Muhammad bin Hamid

    almost every top political leadership drink whine and involve in narcotics of some kind.
     
    saadkhanhma

    saadkhanhma

    Why govt is not banning her book?
     
