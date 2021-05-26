Fake News, Quackery Mar India's COVID Fight but Government is Doing Nothing About Infodemic

While social media is full of disinformation about COVID-19, none of which has prompted corrective measures from the government, the IT ministry's only warning on 'false news' and misinformation is on the use of the term 'Indian variant' for B.1.167.



How is this not criminal? At a time when people are failing to even get meds?!

Suresh Chavhanke hosting a program with Kalicharan Maharaj who is claiming that "Corona is not a dangerous pandemic…it is a ploy to loot…people dying more of fear…it is nothing more than a flu."How is this not criminal? At a time when people are failing to even get meds?! pic.twitter.com/lgsaSG6ZQQ — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) April 19, 2021