Fake News: Pak Army Jawans love Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

Mentee said:
Do you like making pdf members fight over political affiliations ?
Click to expand...
Its not about 'political affiliations' never was, if there was a better party than PTI and or better leader than IK for Pakistan then most of us would easily jump ship, since nothing is more important to us than for Pakistan to develop and reach its true potential, its people like You who continue to worship traitors, that's what separates us patriots from Mir Jaffars.
 
Yep the Military Jawans love this FAT BALDY ALOO called Nawaz Sharif . Yep they have posters of this illiterate FAT PATHETIC ALOO hanging on their mess walls.
 
Norwegian said:
Calibri Queen / convicted criminal leader of Pmln Maryam Nawaz has now claimed that Pak Army Jawans love her father / convicted criminal absconder leader Nawaz Sharif
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1420328613874896898
Click to expand...
Poor Pakistani Modi League worker couldn't even put on his camouflage pants on well.

I'm sure the forces will love them so much after meeting the NSA who called Pakistan a whore house, whose worker in AJK said he would seek India's help, and whose leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Bajwa was "shaking and sweating".
If these are all gestures of love for the forces, I'd hate to think what gestures of malice are.
 
