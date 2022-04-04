What's new

‘Fake News’ Over War Crimes Gets Russia Angry, Demands UNSC Meet

‘Fake News’ Over War Crimes Gets Russia Angry, Demands UNSC Meet​

M.K.BHADRAKUMAR | 4 APRIL, 2022

An indignant Moscow has angrily demanded a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday over the allegations of atrocities by Russian troops in areas around Kiev through the past month. Prima facie, this allegation is fake news but it can mould misperceptions by the time it gets exposed as disinformation.

A Tass report says: “The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that the Russian Armed Forces had left Bucha, located in the Kiev region, on March 30, while “the evidence of crimes” emerged only four days later, after Ukrainian Security Service officers had arrived in the town. The ministry stressed that on March 31, the town’s Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk had confirmed in a video address that there were no Russian troops in Bucha. However, he did not say a word about civilians shot dead on the street with their hands tied behind their backs.”

Even more surprising is that within minutes of the “breaking news”, western leaders — heads of state, foreign ministers, former politicians — popped up with statements duly kept ready and only based on the videos, seconds-long videos and a clutch of photos, ready to pour accusations. No expert opinion was sought, no forensic work was done, no opportunity given to the accused to be heard.

French President Emmanuel Macron broke his election campaign where he’s in a dead heat with Marine Le Pen for reelection in next Sunday’s poll to brand the alleged Russian atrocities as “war crime”. So did German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is in big trouble too as Germany is posting inflation at +7.3 percent in March.

There’s nothing unusual about beleaguered politicians catching hold of bogeymen. Intelligent minds like Macron and Scholz must be realising by now their flawed policies leading inexorably to such a strategic defeat at the hands of Russia. But the big question is: Why such theatrics just at this point?

The fake news surfaced even as the Phase 2 of Russia’s special operation is slated to begin within the week in the eastern Donbass region. Something like 60-80000 Ukrainian troops, rated to be the best units of the armed forces, have been encircled in Donbass.

The Russian feint paid off in pinning down the Ukrainian forces in Kiev through past month. By the time the truth dawned on the Kiev set-up ( and their western “advisors), the damage was done. The enormity of the resultant situation needs some explanation.

www.thecitizen.in

simplex

These are the fake pictures I propose should be broadcasted from Ukraine by the end of April or the beginning of May, to be as credible as possible.

Fake - Man executed in Ukraine.jpg
Fake - Man Executed in Ukraine 2.jpg
Fake - Man Executed in Ukraine 3.jpg
Fake - Man Executed in Ukraine 4.jpg
 
lol, how fake was the brother of Kyiv Mayor do a selfie video beside all these bodies on his phone live yesterday


THis must have shot in 2014 and he somehow foresee Russia is going to take Bucha so they kill a lot of Civilian and blame it on Russia......

On another note, the woman in Mariupol Bombing said "she thought it was an artillery strike, not an air strike" first of all, set aside how would a normal woman know what is an airstrike and what is an artillery strike, and set aside they did found bomb fragment and a giant 2 to 3 meters deep crater (you can't have that big a crater in artillery round, you need at least 500kg explosive to 1000 kg explosive to do that) set aside all that, let's say the woman is right and this is a artillery strike, so if bombing a hospital in an airstrike is a war crime, somehow using artillery to destroy the same hospital is not??

In the new videos, Vishegirskaya says those huddled in the basement of the hospital after the attack believed the explosions were caused by “shelling,” not an airstrike, because “no one” heard sounds that would indicate that bombs were dropped from planes.
LOL, the intelligence of these people are amazing....

@gambit @Wood @F-22Raptor @Vergennes @Oldman1
 
Russian Defense Ministry: footage in Bucha – staged

ByNatasha Kumar

APR 3, 2022

The official telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense has a repost from the “War with Fakes” channel, where reports of dozens of bodies of dead people found in Bucha after the withdrawal of Russian troops are called a “planned media campaign”.

“Notes on Bucha appeared in several foreign publications at once” looks like a planned media campaign. Given that the troops left the city on March 30, where were these footage for 4 days? Their absence only confirms the fake,»,— the post says.

The authors of the “Fake War” also felt that the videos and photos from Bucha— staged. Among other things, they claim that the body of the deceased on one of the videos moves his hand, because the shelling that the Ukrainian military allegedly carried out after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha could have caused losses among civilians.

Mediazones»Maxim Litavrin noted that in the best quality video, it is clear that this is stillness, glare or a scratch on the glass of the car from which the filming is being made.


These viral videos about Ukraine invasion are completely fabricated​

 

