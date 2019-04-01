What's new

Fake news in India - statistics and facts

Fake news in India - statistics and facts

Published by Sandhya Keelery, Jul 15, 2020

In a post-truth era, the contagion of fake news has gripped the world in equal parts. Right from the United states of America, to emerging economies like India, Brazil and others, no one seems to be spared. Deeply interlinked with technological developments, “disinformation” and “misinformation” have become pervasive in our news bubbles.

As the world’s largest democracy with the second largest population, the issue of fake news poses a unique threat in India. Not only do the low literacy rates make it hard to implement the true spirit of democratic decision-making, but add to that an explosion of fake news and divisive propaganda, and there looms a real threat to the country’s democratic fabric itself.

A 2019 survey showed that a whopping 88 percent of the first-time voters across India agreed that fake news was a real problem. But disinformation is not a new phenomenon in the Indian political realm. What is worrisome is the multitude of platforms including print, television and social media whereby unverified information can reach even the most critical thinkers.

To make matters worse, multiple surveys and studies in recent years found that an overwhelming majority of people in the country access news primarily through social media where information rarely gets checked for validity and authenticity.

And being the largest market for WhatsApp with more than 300 million users, India is also the place where users forward more content than anywhere else in the world. Unfortunately, studies reveal that most Indians tend to trust messages from family and friends. This means that content gets forwarded without any checks, further driving misinformation in the social sphere.

Even though fact checking initiatives are popping up on several media fronts in the country, nearly 45 percent of respondents in a 2018 survey stated that they were not aware of any fact checking organizations. Moreover, the question of who should be held accountable for the menace of fake news is still unclear. Is it the government? Is it the people who create and forward false messages? Is it technology platforms like Facebook that allow populist posts to go viral for profits? Or is it the news media that fails to conduct basic fact-checks to remain the fourth pillar of democracy? In retrospect, the responsibility probably lies with everyone. Finland has set up measures to educate its citizens from all age groups on how not to fall victim to fake news. Perhaps, it is time that other governments also followed suite.

India has a public health crisis. It is called 'fake news'


MUMBAI, India — In the continuing Indian elections, as 900 million people are voting to elect representatives to the lower house of the Parliament, disinformation and hate speech are drowning out truth on social media networks in the country and creating a public health crisis like the pandemics of the past century.

This contagion of a staggering amount of morphed images, doctored videos and text messages is spreading largely through messaging services and influencing what India’s voters watch and read on their smartphones. A recent study by Microsoft found that over 64 percent Indians encountered fake news online, the highest reported among the 22 countries surveyed.

India has the most social media users, with 300 million users on Facebook, 200 million on WhatsApp and 250 million using YouTube. TikTok, the video messaging service owned by a Chinese company, has more than 88 million users in India. And there are Indian messaging applications such as ShareChat, which claims to have 40 million users and allows them to communicate in 14 Indian languages.

These platforms are filled with fake news and disinformation aimed at influencing political choices during the Indian elections. Some of the egregious instances are a made-up BBC survey predicting victory for the governing Bharatiya Janata Party and a fake video of the opposition Congress Party president, Rahul Gandhi, saying a machine can convert potatoes into gold.

Fake stories are spread by legions of online trolls and unsuspecting users, with dangerous impact. A rumor spread through social media about child kidnappers arriving in various parts of India has led to 33 deaths in 69 incidents of mob violence since 2017, according to IndiaSpend, a data journalism website.

Six months before the 2014 general elections in India, 62 people were killed in sectarian violence and 50,000 were displaced from their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Investigations by the police found that a fake video was shared on WhatsApp to whip up sectarian passions.

In the lead-up to the elections, the Indian government summoned the top executives of Facebook and Twitter to discuss the crisis of coordinated misinformation, fake news and political bias on their platforms. In March, Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s global vice president for public policy, was called to appear before a committee of 31 members of the Indian Parliament — who were mostly from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party — to discuss “safeguarding citizens’ rights on social/online news media platforms.”

The hearing was an exercise in absurdist theater because the governing B.J.P. has been the chief beneficiary of divisive content that reaches millions because of the way social media algorithms, especially Facebook, amplify “engaging” articles.

As elsewhere in the world, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are ambivalent about tackling the problem head-on for the fear of making decisions that invoke the wrath of national political forces. The tightrope walk was evident when in April, Facebook announced a ban on about 1,000 fake news pages targeting India. They included pages directly associated with political parties.

Facebook announced that a majority of the pages were associated with the opposition Indian National Congress party, but it merely named the technology company associated with the governing B.J.P. pages. Many news reports later pointed out that the pages related to the B.J.P. that were removed were far more consequential and reached millions.

Asking the social media platforms to fix the crisis is a deeply flawed approach because most of the disinformation is shared in a decentralized manner through messaging. Seeking to monitor those messages is a step toward accepting mass surveillance. The Indian government loves the idea and has proposed laws that, among other things, would break end-to-end encryption and obtain user data without a court order.

The idea of more effective fact-checking has come up often in the debates around India’s disinformation contagion. But it comes with many conceptual difficulties: A large proportion of messages shared on social networks in India have little to do with verifiable facts and peddle prejudiced opinions. Facebook India has a small 11- to 22-member fact-checking team for content related to Indian elections.

Fake news is not a technological or scientific problem with a quick fix. It should be treated as a new kind of public health crisis in all its social and human complexity. The answer might lie in looking back at how we responded to the epidemics, the infectious diseases in the 19th and early 20th centuries, which have similar characteristics.

In response to infectious diseases, over a period of more than a century, nations created the public health infrastructure — a combination of public and private institutions that track outbreaks, fund research, develop medicines and provide health services. We need a similar response to tackle disinformation and fake news.

Epidemics taught us that citizen education is the first and most critical step for a solution. Without the widespread knowledge that washing hands with soap can prevent infections, all other interventions would have sunk under the sheer volume of patients. No number of tweaks to the Facebook algorithm, no size of fact-checking teams, no amount of government regulations can have the same impact as a citizen who critically examines the information being circulated.

Public education might seem a soft measure compared with regulation, but informing the people is the best investment to tackle the problem. In the long term, it will be effective because content distribution will be cheaper and the political and commercial incentives to spread lies will only grow.

Even if technology giants are subject to severe controls, new methods will emerge to meet the demand. In the short term, a broad antismoking-style campaign against misinformation on social media is likely to be effective. It can win broad political support because ostensibly every political party is against fake news.

India has an inspiring track record of such public education efforts, the pioneering family-planning campaigns of the 1950s, the decades-long successful campaign against polio and more recently, convincing millions of citizens to voluntarily give up their subsidies on cooking gas.

India also has a vast publicly funded Press Information Bureau, and a television and radio network, which should monitor, track and debunk fake news. Though they remain under complete control of the government in power and the ruling party and wouldn’t tackle political disinformation, they could make a beginning with apparently apolitical disinformation such as rumors of child kidnappings.

The heroic efforts of India’s small band of independent fact-checking organizations should be bolstered with public and private support. Funding public-interest journalism should be as high on the list of priorities of social-impact investors as other issues of public health.

If we want to preserve the bedrock of liberal society — the principle that ideas of all kinds can be shared in privacy — then the real battleground is not technology platforms or changing the behavior of politicians but increasing the immunity of citizens.

This story first appeared in NYTimes.com here.
 
'Indian TV channels amplify, justify and legitimize fake news'
Award-winning Indian editor Halarnkar said the attitude of TV channels blaming Muslims for spreading COVID-19 created hatred
Shuriah Niazi |03.05.2020

NEW DELHI



NEW DELHI

As the world marks Press Freedom Day on Sunday, a rising tide of fake news and misinformation pumped through mainstream media has become a major concern in India.



Linking an event of a Muslim group Tablighi Jamaat for spreading coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic in the country while overlooking other similar gatherings, the attitude of a section of India’s mainstream media created hatred against Muslim community, leading to their social boycott at various places.



In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Samar Halarnkar, an award-winning journalist and former editor of the Hindustan Times said the transmission of misinformation by media has become a source of anxiety. Halarnkar, who is now running a website Article-14, a joint effort of lawyers and journalists to address failures of the justice system, said even the constituents of the Indian government are themselves involved in generating fake news deliberately.



Anadolu Agency: How much misinformation and fake news played its role in blaming linking Muslims for spreading coronavirus, leading to a wave of Islamophobia in the country?



Samar Halarnkar: This entire profiling of the Tablighi Jamaat was itself wrong. Because in many countries across the world certain groups have been at the center of certain outbreaks of the disease. And that often tends to happen. So, my point is that these things happen but profiling by the spokesperson of the government every day and directly holding Tablighi Jamaat responsible for spreading the virus was completely wrong and quite obviously it was done to fuel the growth of fake news. Because immediately afterward the fake news reports spread far and wide and the entire community was vilified.



Then the facts were twisted, changed, manipulated to say all bad things against Muslims. Such was a manipulation that even police forces in a state like Uttar Pradesh who are known to be biased against Muslims were forced to finally say that all this was fake. So, this is how this fake news ecosystem was fueled. The fake news reinforced the beliefs that many Hindus may have about Muslims. So, this Tablighi event led to the latest spurt of Islamophobia.



Q: People are susceptible to falling into this misinformation and fake news? How can one fight against this menace?



Halarnkar: There is no easy answer. But the easiest way is that the government should take a stand against it. Unfortunately, the government, its constituents, and its supporters are themselves involved in generating fake news deliberately. If Prime Minister or the other ministers regularly debunk all this and make specific statements that this is false and untrue, that is the easiest and quickest way. But obviously, that is not happening in India. The government will not do it. Then we have to do the hard way which is of course through media. And again, a big part of Indian media has either been sold out or follows the government line, and then we are left with independent fact-checkers. Agencies like Altnews are fairly doing a great job. But I think their effort to expose fake news is just a drop in the ocean. But those efforts have to grow. Good thing is that people have now discovered the idea of fact-checking.



Q: Why has the media, which was known for empowering people through information, changed a lot in the last few years? Why have fake news and misinformation become so common?


Halarnkar: Yes, especially on TV, media misinformation is rampant. Not just the fake news but a lot of programs have now become close to incitement not only regional-language channels but on national Hindi and English-language channels. Television is particularly guilty of this. The overall majority in print has also given in to the government’s narrative either through pressure or due to pressure coming on their other business interests. So, they may not be actively peddling fake news but they may not be debunking fake news with great passion and enthusiasm either. But television is directly responsible as generators of this fake news and they amplify the fake news in the ecosystem and they’re a big part of that ecosystem. Amplifying, justifying, and legitimizing fake news.




Q: Do you think that there’s any room left for independent journalism?



Halarnkar: Independent journalism certainly exists but space for it has shrunk. People are entering independent journalism primarily because it’s impossible to do the kind of job that one would have liked to do in mainstream journalism. Mainstream journalism doesn’t offer those opportunities any longer. In most mainstream journalism, you have to discard your values and ethics if you want to survive. If your values and ethics mean something to you then you have to step out and then independent journalism is the only way out. I think many good journalists have joined independent journalism, which is a good thing. The challenge of course is to find funding and bring this to journalism.



Q: Can regulations stop the dissemination of fake news?



Halarnkar: Regulations are the last thing we should do. I think once we allow the government to regulate then the regulation may go the other way. So the government shouldn’t be regulating media. The government should certainly take the lead in acting against fake news and shouldn’t encourage it. The biggest problem is encouraging and legitimizing fake news. That’s what the government has done in India. It has encouraged, legitimized, and empowered the whole fake news ecosystem. If they stopped doing it that will be half the battle won.

