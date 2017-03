FAKE NEWS! Here is another example, Trump

The wording of the tweet, written to mimic the style of U.S. President Donald Trump, struck a nerve with some readers.

Trump called the U.S. media “the enemy of the American people.”

If the leader of the world’s leading democratic government can’t trust the Western media, why should the rest of the world?

“FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn’t tell the truth. A great danger to our country,”

“The FAKE NEWS media…is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

The true face of the Western media.

A photo from the Washington Post showing a Nepal police officer cracking down on Tibetan protestors in Kathmandu, Nepal, is described as China’s government cracking down on Tibetan protestors in Lhasa, Tibet; a photograph from the BBC showing rescue workers is used to show “a heavy military presence in Lhasa”; and a photograph from CNN is modified to leave out violence by local Tibetans.