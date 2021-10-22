Fake News CNN: US nearing a formal agreement to use Pakistan's airspace to carry out military operations in Afghanistan

While unsavory (for all sides), the US should be very careful and coordinate its CT ops with local authorities, if it is indeed being allowed to exercise an over the horizon capability. The US can’t afford to lose a path to potentially one day reconcile with Afghanistan if there is any hope that it can get access to the minerals.It’s what was discussed in congress today. A key part of the US’s new strategy of containing China is to not allow China to dominate any and all regions, from which it gather resources to better challenge the US. So US and western companies will have a chance to get equal access to mining bids, After the USGS has already spent $81 million dollars and 15 years surveying Afghan minerals, so that all these resources don’t get sold (on the cheap) to China and fuel their rise.This is just another reason the US should coordinate on these kinds of threats with local countries, so they aren’t penny wise and dollar foolish. ISIS-K is everyone’s enemy, but killing innocent civilians is counterproductive and delegitimizing. It would be better to allowthe Talibs to kill ISIS-K, even if it means they, the Talibs, take losses, and the US just provides covert drone footage to them (but doesn’t carry out kinetic attacks).failure to do so could lead to more incidents like the one that killed that family of 10 in Kabul, and lose Afghanistan to the Chinese, which is much more important for the US’ national security.