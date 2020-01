Fake News Alert : 31 % Pakistanis lost there jobs while 83 % jobs are in danger making it 114%







FAKE NEWS ALERT BY EXPRESS NEWS









31 PERCENT LOST THERE JOB AND 83 PERCENT PAKISTANIS JOBS ARE IN DANGER ACCORDING TO EXPRESS NEWS MAKING IT 114%





PERCENTAGE IS WITHIN 0 to 100 %









First fake news is posted by these news outlets then spread by opposition soical media teams .









114%































--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This Fake News was spread on multiple Express news websites





From Express News E Paper















From Express News Urdu Website



















This News was reported by MATHEMATICAL GENIUS Shahbaz Rana Express News











Freedom of Spreading Fake News but no freedom when it comes to calling them out



Shahbaz Rana blocked me on twitter now I will miss all the fake and cooked up economic figures