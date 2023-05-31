Fake jobs, Sedatives, Hidden cams: Meet the Indian- Australian serial rapist.

How Indian-origin man in Australia drugged, raped five women - Times of India Rest of World News: A job as a data visualisation consultant, founding member of the Overseas Friends of BJP, prominent member of the Indian-Australian community in Sydne

Multiple counts of rape, 17 counts of intimate recordings without consent, six counts of using intoxicating substances to commit indictable offence, assault with an act of indecency – it’s a case that has shocked the Indian community in Australia. And the man convicted – Balesh Dhankhar – is an Indian-Australian living in Sydney.A media report on April 24 said that the district court in Sydney found Dhankhar found guilty of raping five Korean women in the city, describing him as "won of the worst rapists" in the country's history.