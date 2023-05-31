What's new

Fake jobs, Sedatives, Hidden cams: Meet the Indian- Australian serial rapist.

Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

How Indian-origin man in Australia drugged, raped five women - Times of India

Rest of World News: A job as a data visualisation consultant, founding member of the Overseas Friends of BJP, prominent member of the Indian-Australian community in Sydne
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Multiple counts of rape, 17 counts of intimate recordings without consent, six counts of using intoxicating substances to commit indictable offence, assault with an act of indecency – it’s a case that has shocked the Indian community in Australia. And the man convicted – Balesh Dhankhar – is an Indian-Australian living in Sydney.
A media report on April 24 said that the district court in Sydney found Dhankhar found guilty of raping five Korean women in the city, describing him as "won of the worst rapists" in the country's history.
 
Maira La

Maira La

When you accept Indians immigrants you have to accept their culture too. You can't expect Indians to leave their culture behind the moment they board flight.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Maira La said:
When you accept Indians immigrants you have to accept their culture too. You can't expect Indians to leave their culture behind the moment they board flight.
You mean to say rape is an Indian culture?

humor.jpg
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

Maira La

Maira La

CallSignMaverick said:
Rich coming from someone having this
flag who’s country rapes almost 10 women per 100k women while the same figure for India is less than 2.

www.nationmaster.com

Countries Compared by Crime > Rape rate. International Statistics at NationMaster.com

Number of rape incidents per 100,000 citizens in different countries. Figures do not take into account rape incidents that go unreported to the police.
www.nationmaster.com
nationmaster.com :lol:
I'll create a more credible site with better stats and call it countrymaster.com . Stay tuned..
 
P

Predd

Maira La said:
When you accept Indians immigrants you have to accept their culture too. You can't expect Indians to leave their culture behind the moment they board flight.
That goes for about any immigrant group though. The Indians are just very good at hiding their backwardness and pretending to be integrated and civilised, unlike other groups.
 

