Police investigating fatal shooting of four people in Sahiwal

So this is police state now.January 19, 2019 Javed Shaukat and Jahangir Akram Khan The police are investigating the fatal shooting of four people at around 12pm on Saturday in Sahiwal by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).The CTD has identified one of the deceased as Zeeshan. The department says he was wanted in several cases of crime, including the kidnapping of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, and several American citizens. It also says he was the deputy chief of a banned outfit.According to the police, there were three other suspected terrorists in the vehicle who managed to escape.According to initial reports, the CTD believed the four people were kidnappers. The three children — two sisters and a brother — in the car have been taken into custody. The boy was injured in the incident as well.Two men and two women were killed in the incident on GT Road near Qadirabad.Initially, it was being reported that the CTD believed that the four people were kidnappers but later it was reported that they were terrorists. They said the children had been kidnapped.According to the Sahiwal police, the operation was conducted by the Lahore CTD.The hospital at which the children are at has been completely sealed and no one is being allowed to enter the emergency department.The Punjab IG and chief minister have taken notice of the incident