Fake/edited sub-titles "Lets cook an American Threat": Imran Khan's audio with Azam Khan leaked by PMLN govt

Not to name America, just playing (a conspiracy) ~ Imran Khan
Imran Khan’s conversation with PS to PM Azam Khan leaked whereby Ambassador Asad Khan advised Foreign Office to issue a demarche to US Embassy in Pakistan against Donald Lu’s communication while PS to PM Azam Khan suggested to put Foreign Secretary on the spot to cook conspiracy.

1664357238711.png

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575030113099399168

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575025556067753984

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575034981239648256

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575042985288417280

1664352987423.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575030257593491456

Son of President Alvi confirms authenticity of the Audio Leak
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575033558238101504

 
Last edited:
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Imran Khan’s conversation with PS to PM Azam Khan leaked whereby Ambassador Asad Khan advised Foreign Office to issue a demarche to US Embassy in Pakistan against Donald Lu’s communication while PS to PM Azam Khan suggested to put Foreign Secretary on the spot to cook conspiracy.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575025556067753984

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575034981239648256

View attachment 883187
What an perfect own goal by PMLN hahaha
Desperate measures in desperate time

This literally proves cipher was real and threat was given to Pakistan that's why demarche as suggested by ambessdor and NSC meeting.
And then foreign office was hiding the cipher from sitting PM

If there's anything else open the cipher and let everyone know the reality?
But Military and PDM won't do that
 
So
Acetic Acid said:
What an perfect own goal by PMLN hahaha
Desperate measures in desperate time

This literally proves cipher was real and threat was given to Pakistan that's why demarche as suggested by ambessdor and NSC meeting.
And then foreign office was hiding the cipher from sitting PM

If there's anything else open the cipher and let everyone know the reality?
But Military and PDM won't do that
It confirms that cipher was made up through fake minutes of purposely arranged meeting.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575025575315779585
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Yes, that's why NSC issued a demarche to US embassy.


Kehna kiya chahtay ho bhai?
According to video Pakistan ambassador suggested a demarche to US ambessedor, way before NSC meeting, Pakistan ambassador confirmed he did not use the word of threat.

Acetic Acid said:
Shahbaz sharif himself accepted on the floor of national assembly that cipher is real

Why are you trying hard to act like and idiot?

Just open the cipher and let everyone know the reality
Cypher is real but threat is not.
 
Acetic Acid said:
Shahbaz sharif himself accepted on the floor of national assembly that cipher is real

Why are you trying hard to act like and idiot?

Just open the cipher and let everyone know the reality
Agar cipher ki investigations howi toe poori PDM ander hogi Article 6 mein.

Including handlers and facilitators of regime change operation.

--

Also Shahbaz Sharif discussing appointment of next COAS with convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif is a violation of Secrets Act, is pe bhi article 6 lagay ga.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
Agar cipher ki investigations howi toe poori PDM ander hogi Article 6 mein.

Including handlers and facilitators of regime change operation.

--

Also Shahbaz Sharif discussing appointment of next COAS with convicted criminal Nawaz Sharif is a violation of Secrets Act, is pe bhi article 6 lagay ga.
Bro stop making me laugh 😂

Andar hogi, bahir hogi tere jyse Murad Saeed type logo ki waja se Khan L laga ha.. Sirf 5 Intelligent & educated ministers team main hoty to Khan ajj be PM hota..
 
Moreover today's there's meeting between military govt and intelligence heads about the audio leaks

And they themselves have released an audio of PM house just before that.
This Audio was released by official media coordinator of PM shahbaz sharif

What an irony
 
