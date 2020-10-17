What's new

'Fake, dumb, and poor' – Huawei exec unloads on China 5G

rent4country

rent4country

Jul 31, 2020
Ryan Ding, the head of Huawei's carrier business, has tipped a bucket of ice water on China's 5G.

China might have the world's biggest rollout and the largest number of customers, but compared to other countries – in particular South Korea – he says China's 5G is "fake, dumb and poor."



"China's 5G still has a gap in user experience, coverage and creating commercial closed-loop," he told a China industry event on Wednesday, Sina Tech website reported.

Ding said the average downlink rate on South Korean networks is more than 600 Mbit/s, compared to 270 Mbit/s in China, while at end-September 5G penetration was 25% in South Korea and 8% in China.

He said 5G is starting to power growth in revenue and profit for the South Korean operators, yet Chinese telcos have so far seen zero return from their massive investments.

Say what you mean

Ding acknowledged that the just-completed first phase of 5G is "a great improvement over the 4G experience," but China's 5G still had many problems.

"To put it in three simple words, it's fake, dumb and poor."

