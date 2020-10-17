'Fake, dumb, and poor' – Huawei exec [Ryan Ding] unloads on China 5G

'Fake, dumb, and poor' – Huawei exec unloads on China 5G | Light Reading Ryan Ding, head of Huawei's carrier business, has criticised China's 5G, saying the world's biggest rollout lags behind others - in particular South Korea.



Huawei's Ryan Ding is scathing about China's much lauded 5G rollout.

(Source: Huawei)​ Huawei's Ryan Ding isabout China's much lauded 5G rollout.(Source: Huawei)​

South Korean networks is more than 600 Mbit/s,

compared to 270 Mbit/s in China

In many cases the user's phone has a 5G logo but no 5G coverage,

he experience is still 4G, but the display is 5G

many of these were using 5G packages with 4G phones

5G equipment will greatly increase the power consumption of basestations, but according to a Huawei survey of operator networks, about 32% of cellsites had insufficient power.

execs cite raw numbers of basestations and subs totals as markers of success.