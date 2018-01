SHANGHAI: The next time you bite into your favourite donkey burger beware - it might actually be horse, pig or even mule meat.

Underlining the severity of the problem, authorities in the northern city of Hejian - unofficial home of the donkey burger - called an emergency meeting on Monday and launched an investigation.

In fact, it is so popular that it has spawned a well-known saying: "In heaven there is dragon meat, on Earth there is donkey meat."