Published: April 29, 2018

92SHARES

SHARE TWEET EMAIL



MNA Murad Saeed. PHOTO EXPRESS



PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar (UoP) is all set to give clean chit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Murad Saeed in fake degree case and hand over to him his degree.



Speaking to The Express Tribune a UoP senior official wishing not to be named disclosed that on March 3, 2018 Peshawar High Court had referred the PTI MNA Murad Saeed case to UoP Syndicate to decide the degree issue of the lawmaker; however, with consultation with syndicate members, the varsity vice chancellor formed a committee to investigate the degree matter and resolve the issue silently.



It is pertinent to mention that PTI lawmaker Saeed degree issue surfaced when Pakthun Students Federation students accused him of passing three of his papers included remote sensing, introduction to environmental sciences and ecology in one hour.



However, the lawmaker approached the PHC when the university took notice of the issue and started the inquiry. In his petition, he claimed to have attended UoP from 2005 to 2009 for his undergraduate study and passed all his courses in the said timeframe.



The UoP formed an inquiry committee which was constituted to probe the PTI lawmaker degree issue recommended that the concerned department had conducted the make-up examination in violation of established rules and regulation of the varsity and without seeking permission from the BS committee, the department cannot arrange make-up exams. The committee also recommended the cancellation of the result of a make-up exam taken by lawmaker in 2015.



Murad Saeed, who was elected a member of the National Assembly from Swat in 2013, remained a BS (Hons) student at the Department of Environmental Sciences, UoP from 2005 to 2009 and according to the university administration Saeed had not passed his final examination.

By Asad Zia Published: April 29, 201892SHARESMNA Murad Saeed. PHOTO EXPRESSPESHAWAR: University of Peshawar (UoP) is all set to give clean chit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Murad Saeed in fake degree case and hand over to him his degree.Speaking toa UoP senior official wishing not to be named disclosed that on March 3, 2018 Peshawar High Court had referred the PTI MNA Murad Saeed case to UoP Syndicate to decide the degree issue of the lawmaker; however, with consultation with syndicate members, the varsity vice chancellor formed a committee to investigate the degree matter and resolve the issue silently.It is pertinent to mention that PTI lawmaker Saeed degree issue surfaced when Pakthun Students Federation students accused him of passing three of his papers included remote sensing, introduction to environmental sciences and ecology in one hour.However, the lawmaker approached the PHC when the university took notice of the issue and started the inquiry. In his petition, he claimed to have attended UoP from 2005 to 2009 for his undergraduate study and passed all his courses in the said timeframe.The UoP formed an inquiry committee which was constituted to probe the PTI lawmaker degree issue recommended that the concerned department had conducted the make-up examination in violation of established rules and regulation of the varsity and without seeking permission from the BS committee, the department cannot arrange make-up exams. The committee also recommended the cancellation of the result of a make-up exam taken by lawmaker in 2015.Murad Saeed, who was elected a member of the National Assembly from Swat in 2013, remained a BS (Hons) student at the Department of Environmental Sciences, UoP from 2005 to 2009 and according to the university administration Saeed had not passed his final examination.

Watch: Murad Saeed lunges ‘towards Abid Sher Ali’ amid budget session



On the other hand experts suggested that university would have to refer the issue of degree of MNA Murad Saeed to the syndicate in view of the time bar rules, on the basis of which several other students were denied the opportunity to complete their degrees (requirements).



The same case also happened recently in the same department when two students were refused issuing degrees because of the time bar rules. Maywand Khan and Ayesha Idrees are the students of the Environmental Science of the Peshawar University, it is learnt.



“It is understood that as long as the time bar rules exist, there can be no possibility of issuing degree to the MNA, as others will be discriminated against,” education experts contended.



However, since the fact finding committee has already issued orders for the cancellation of Murad Saeed degree, therefore it is to be seen how the VC will or the new committee deal with that decision.



“Apparently, there is only one way out for the university administration to refer the case to syndicate, which is the only body, which can amend or make new law or rule,” the experts shared.



Speakinf to The Express Tribune UoP Environmental Department Chairman Dr Hizbullah said that department has all record of federal lawmaker degree issue and no one asked him until now. He said that if university committee asks him, absolutely, they would provide all required documents.



He said that the first inquiry committee recommended cancellation of his degree and as a chairman of the department he will never do anything which is against the rule of the university.



However, a senior official of the university rejected all these reports and termed it rumors. He admitted that university has constituted an inquiry committee but the committee has not made decision so far.



Published in The Express Tribune, April 29th, 2018.