Fake and Fraud DU Professor Research ঃ Received PhD with same MPhil Thesis

Fake and Fraud DU Professor Research ঃ PhD in MPhil Thesis

17 Oct, 2020Regardless of the etiquette or rules of research, the same research page after page has been used in MPhil and PhD, Professor of the Department of Persian Language and Literature, University of Dhaka. Mohammad Bahauddin. By changing the title, mentioning the previous part after and the next part before, he took two degrees with the same text. Just as he has done plagiarism by quoting the writings of others without reference, so he uses the quotations-poems-statements used in his writings without any reference to deception. The result is an MPhil thesis, largely a PhD. Through this, he has been promoted from lecturer to professor in the fastest time with enviable success with two degrees in the same endeavor. He also rushed to complete the investigation into the allegations against him. Although he promised to work on it for another six months, instead of doing so, he allegedly killed the character of his caretaker.Professor Bahauddin's MPhil thesis was supervised by the current professor of the department and the then associate professor. KM Saiful Islam Khan. He was also a supervisor in his PhD. Later asked to take co-caretaker due to lack of adequate time. The current professor and then associate professor was the co-supervisor of the PhD. Tariq Ziaur Rahman Siraji. The date of publication of MPhil research has been given as December 2008 and the date of publication of PhD has been given as December 2011. Total pages of MPhil research book 203 and total 26 pages of PhD research book. This reporter has evidence of fraud.The title of the MPhil thesis is 'Contribution of Syed Ahmadul Haque to Mystic Literature and Rumi Studies in Bangladesh'. On the other hand, the title of the PhD is 'Syed Ahmadul Haq and Sufism in Bangladesh'. The spelling of Ahmadul Haque's name is Syed in MPhil thesis and Syed in PhD thesis. The spelling of a famous person's name is certainly not correct in two ways. As a researcher, however, the correct name should have been recorded in both theses. And if two names are used for any reason, then explain the reason. A teacher at Dhaka University, who is also an MPhil and PhD researcher at the same time, could not write the name of the person on whose life and work he wrote the MPhil and PhD thesis. In addition, there are many spelling mistakes in the thesis. The same word is used somewhere in '-kar', somewhere in 'e-kar', somewhere in 'u-kar', somewhere in 'ukar', somewhere in 'ch', again in the same word somewhere in 's'. One uses the page number in the same reference MPhil thesis,Another in a PhD thesis. Which is not possible. Again where the reference for quoting two or five lines is mentioned 10 pages. Excluding the quality of research for these inconsistencies, the issue of moral turpitude cannot be avoided in any way.In this regard, while researching for PhD, questions have also been raised about the validity of this MPhil research. From page 13 to page 162 of the MPhil research, at least (those that have been identified) have continued in their own name without mentioning 39 poems and quotation references. Many of these quotes and poems have been copied again in his PhD thesis. In addition, from page 22 to page 239 of the PhD thesis, at least 18 quotes and quotations have been identified for which no reference has been made. Through this, Sheikh Saadi, Rumi, Iqbal, Shakespeare, Lalon, Rabindranath and Nazrul continued to write in his own name.In this regard, at least 18 quotations, poems, lectures of PhD thesis which he has continued in his own name are at least 48 pages. Again, in many of his cases, he has removed page after page from the MPhil text without mentioning any reference.Looking at the titles of the two studies, there is not much change in the content except the titles. According to analysts, Sufism is no different from mysticism. However, there is a little special difference. So other teachers in the department have complained that they have taken two degrees with the same text only by changing the title (mentioning the previous part after and the next part before).In the same reference, on page 22 of MPhil thesis and on pages 39-40 of PhD thesis, in the same definition of mysticism, in three places of MPhil thesis, he wrote in mystic (e-kar) spelling, but in his PhD thesis he wrote in mystic (e-kar) spelling. The same thing happened in 23 pages of MPhil thesis and 40 pages of PhD thesis. The same reference is written here in MPhil thesis page-23 but in PhD thesis he wrote page-24. The same thing happened at least three times on page 26 of the MPhil thesis and page 36 of the PhD thesis. The reference mentioned on page 26 of the MPhil is the same quotation on page 36 of the PhD, the sentence is different. The 26-page MPhil quote is quoted on page 39 of the PhD without reference. Although a 26-page quote from MPhil is mentioned on page 36 of the PhD, the page number is inconsistent, the reference is written in place of self-identification in MPhil. Although the four references in the MPhil 26 page are used on page 36 of the PhD thesis, the word difference is noticeable in both theses.Reference inconsistency: The same reference is mentioned on pages 25-26 on page 31 of MPhil but page 26 is mentioned on page 45 of PhD.On this page, he writes, "Muslims have silently accepted the gospel", a statement that is inconsistent. If he is a Muslim, why would he obey the gospel? Differences in many words in the same reference are also noticeable. Pages 462-471 are mentioned on page 33-34 of MPhil but page 471 is mentioned in the same reference on pages 49-50 of PhD. A quote of 10 lines cannot be 10 pages long, but it should be the same in two places. The two-line quote on page 34 of the MPhil and page 52 of the PhD, which is 150-151 in the MPhil, but page 151 is mentioned in the PhD. References for a two-line quote are 10 pages on page 34-35 of the MPhil and 1 page in the PhD thesis. 2-line quote over 10 pages,Even though it was supposed to be the same in two places, it did not happen. References for seven lines of citations are mentioned on page 38 of the MPhil and on pages 56-59 of the PhD. But on page 43 of the MPhil and on page 64 of the PhD, there is a discrepancy between the words and letters, the discrepancy in the number of pages of the reference.Some descriptions and another poem are written on pages 7-89 of MPhil and 100-104 of PhD (Syed Ahmadul Haque's 90th Birthday Memorial-2006, Allama Rumi Society, Anjumane Farsi Bangladesh, September 2, 2006, Dhaka, page-48). However, there is no such poem or description on the 48th page of the memorandum. The citation used with reference on page 139 of the PhD is used without reference on page 108 of the MPhil. At least four English words are misspelled in these places. Except for a few changes on page 113 of the MPhil and page 133 of the PhD, the same quotation is referenced in the PhD but there is no reference in the MPhil. Although there are references in the M.Phil thesis in the 115 pages of the MPhil and in the 150 pages of the PhD, there are no references in the PhD.Non-reference quotation of MPhil thesis: lines 11-18 mentioned on page 13 have been printed on page 23 of Rumi Syed Ahmadul Haq Memorial 2011 of Bengal without any quotation. Thus, page 45, page 50, page 69, page 70, page 92, page 93-94, page 95, page 96, page 96, page 110, page 118-119, page 120, page 121, page 123 Pages, 124 pages, 126 pages to 133 pages, 137 pages to the middle of 138 pages, 162 pages to the beginning of 165 pages, many of the writers from home and abroad, as well as Eastern and Western writers continue to write in his own name.References without quotation for PhD thesis: Sita's quote at the beginning of page 22 and Rumi's poem at the end of the same page, Abdul Hakim, Syed Sultan's poems on pages 6 and 7, Shakespeare, Shelley, Hafiz, Masnavir incident from page 106 to 110, beginning of 113 pages , 162 to 189 pages of Ramesh Fakir, Shakespeare's poems, Allama Iqbal's poems on page 236, Allama Iqbal's poems on page 239.Asked to comment on the matter, a senior DU teacher said on condition of anonymity that it was not possible to verify who wrote the poem or quote without mentioning the reference in the thesis. In that case the research is flawed, which is fine theft. However, if you do not know the reference, it is better not to mention.If you want to know about the research, Professor. Mohammad Bahauddin told Naya Digant that the issue raised after so many days of research is really embarrassing. That is not true. There was no deviation from the rules in the thesis. I have mentioned it in my PhD not as a reference to my MPhil thesis but as a reference. Mentioning that there is a conspiracy against him, he said that a quarter is running false propaganda in my name to prevent my chairmanship which is going to take place in 20-25 days.The research supervisor said. KM Saiful Islam told Naya Digant that I was also his MPhil guide. So I realized the inconsistencies of his PhD. I became his guide when I was university proctor. Later I told him I don't have much time, you take a co-guide. As he takes the co-guide. When the thesis is submitted to me, I stick to the thesis. I would also like to say that there is a problem with your thesis and the references you have given have not followed the quotation and research methodology from the previous article. You have to work six months more. But instead of doing that, he spreads propaganda in my name in various ways. Or I stuck to his degree. "In the end, it was a mess on campus," he said.Sticking to his promotion. Then I moved to Lien. In the end I did not get a chance to see. Later I was forced to pay because of the situation. The main task is the researcher. On the contrary, he has killed my character. A degree of embarrassment allowed the degree.Professor Dr. Chairman of the Department. Abul Kalam Sarkar said, I have heard such a thing. This has been reported to the Vice Chancellor of the University. He can say good things about it. I do not want to say anything. To know about this DU Provisi (Education) Professor. ASM Maqsood Kamal and VC Professor. Md. Akhtaruzzaman could not be found even after calling more than once.