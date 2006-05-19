What's new

FAKE ALERT: Viral video of missile exploding on a soldier's shoulder is from Russia, not China

FAKE ALERT: Viral video of missile exploding on a soldier’s shoulder is from Russia, not China
Times Fact Check | Sep 14, 2020, 17:44 IST


Highlights

  • A video going viral on social media shows a man in army uniform failing to launch a rocket as it unexpectedly changes its direction and explodes on his shoulder.
  • The video is being shared with a claim that it shows a Chinese soldier in action.
  • The video is from Russia and not China.

CLAIM
A video going viral on social media shows a man in army uniform failing to launch a rocket as it unexpectedly changes its direction and explodes on his shoulder. The video is being shared with a claim that it shows a Chinese soldier in action.

Facebook page ModiNama posted the video taking a dig at the ‘inferior’ quality of Chinese weapons.

Other Facebook users too posted the same video with the same claim.


TRUTH
The video is from Russia and not China. At an international army games festival held in Russia, a missile exploded on a soldier's shoulder as soon as it was fired.


Titled ‘Rocket exploding on the shoulder of a Russian soldier’, the report carried the same video. It was shot during the annually-held international army games festival in Russia.

As per the report, a Russian soldier mounted a weapon named 'Igla' on his shoulder and prepared to shoot it. As soon as he was ordered to fire, the soldier pressed the trigger, which made the weapon jump out of place and float like a balloon. As the weapon misfired, the soldier fell on the ground.

The report claims that there was a production defect and the gun's barrel was broken, leading to its malfunction. It was later announced that the condition of the soldier was stable.

We also found the same video uploaded to a YouTube channel ‘WarLeaks - Military Blog’ on September 6, 2020. The video identified the weapon as ‘9K38 Igla MANPAD’, a Russian/Soviet man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile.

Another news report confirms the same.

VERDICT
Times Fact Check has found that the video of a Russian missile malfunctioning is being shared with a false claim that a Chinese soldier misfired a defective Chinese weapon.
 
Last Updated: 13th September, 2020 12:34 IST
'Plain Hopeless': Wild Chinese PLA Bazooka Misfire Ends In Heavy Trolling Of China Stooge
A video has surfaced on social media which shows how an alleged Chinese army official fails at loading and firing a heavy weapon. Twitter users troll Beijing




Amid the border tensions between India and China at the LAC in Ladakh, Editor of Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times, Hu Xijin every now and then tries taking potshots at India, even as the mouthpiece media itself warmongers and postures the same way. The Chinese stooge also resorts to fearmongering, peddling fake news and boasting about the Chinese PLA but is often trolled back by the Indians. However this time, a video has surfaced on social media which shows how an alleged Chinese army official fails at loading and firing a heavy RPG-launcher weapon.

'This is your equipment and training'
The video is shared by Yusuf Unjhawala, Editor of Indian Defence Forum, on Twitter where he has tagged Hu Xijin and asked, "Dear Hu Xijin -- this your equipment and training." In the two-minute-long video, the alleged officer can be seen holding the rocket launcher the wrong way around while firing it. A major disaster was averted as the people standing beside the officer had a lucky escape after the rocket was fired into the ground and it bounced back violently swinging the officer pell-mell.

