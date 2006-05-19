What's new

FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC
Times Fact Check | Sep 7, 2020, 17:28 IST





HIGHLIGHTS
  • Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at India-China border.
  • The video has nothing to do with the latest skirmish between India and China as Pangong Tso lake on the night of August 29-30, 2020. It was shot before this military engagement.
Video of a group of soldiers dancing is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers erupted in celebrations after entering 4 km into LAC at India-China border.

Several Facebook pages and users shared the same video with the same claim.


TRUTH
The video has nothing to do with the latest skirmish between India and China as Pangong Tso lake on the night of August 29-30, 2020. It was shot before this military engagement.

VERIFICATION AND METHODOLOGY
On closely watching the video, we observed a frame where we could see a Tibetan flag.

Taking a cue from this, we used ‘Tibetan army dance video’ as keywords in Google search and found a video uploaded to the Facebook page 'Tibet Channel' on August 27, 2020. The video had the same visuals as the one shared above.


As per a report from Times Now, the latest skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces happened on the night of August 29-30, 2020, two days after this video was already on the internet.

“The Chinese side violated this understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29/30 August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong lake,” read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs India.
“Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” it mentioned.

VERDICT
Times Fact Check has found that an old video is being falsely passed off as Indian soldiers celebrating after re-capturing 4 km of territory inside Chinese side of LAC.

Indians killed dozens of Chinese PLA generals, well, the second time, cause they all had long died already.


Fake list of 56 Chinese soldiers who ‘died’ in Galwan Valley created using Wikipedia page
Pooja Chaudhuri
20th June 2020

The India-China dispute that led to the death of at least 20 Indian army soldiers has given rise to social media speculations on the number of Chinese casualties. Beijing is yet to release any figure yet the rumours that started with five, now put the number of Chinese deaths at 56.

微信图片_20200908010050.png


Several Twitter accounts have shared the alleged list of Chinese soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley.

微信图片_20200908010146.png



Twitter account New Line IFE also shared the ‘list’ and later took down the tweet.



Fact-check
News Line IFE has emerged as a prominent handle spreading misinformation around the number of Chinese casualties. The handle first came into notice after several Indian journalists claimed that five Chinese soldiers were killed based on a tweet by a reporter associated with China-based Global Times. The reporter, whose source was News Line IFE, later retracted her tweet and Global Times put out a statement claiming that the channel never released any figure on Chinese casualties. News Line IFE had also promoted false claims that 30 and subsequently, 43 Chinese soldiers died fighting Indian troops.

A Google search of some of the names out of the 56 currently viral, takes one to the Wikipedia page ‘List of generals of the People’s Republic of China’. The names have been lifted from the page in the exact order.




This was earlier fact-checked by Boomlive.

A list of Chinese soldiers who ‘died’ in Galwan Valley was therefore created by lifting names of the generals of the PLA from a Wikipedia page.

India have to resort to fake stuff to stroke ego of their stupid population. The good thing is that majority of the population is as dumb as a rock and would fall for anything.
 
Quite funny. I have been on Chinese forums and they are quite angry on what happened. Google translate helps to an big extent. And then they are adding reports even from local Osint to share what happened.

And here CCP bots post stuff on how fake they are based on older even faker stuff to show their bravado to Pakistani fan bases that they are strong. Propaganda can only help to an extent. 😂
 
Arulmozhi Varman said:
Quite funny. I have been on Chinese forums and they are quite angry on what happened. Google translate helps to an big extent. And then they are adding reports even from local Osint to share what happened.

And here CCP bots post stuff on how fake they are based on older even faker stuff to show their bravado to Pakistani fan bases that they are strong. Propaganda can only help to an extent. 😂
Click to expand...
What Chinese forum? Google translation? are you kidding me...
 
beijingwalker said:
What Chinese forum? Google translation? are you kidding me...
Click to expand...
So you folks can ban, threaten and close down all forum too? Anyway that forum has many CCP hard fans and I won't give out the name. I fear for their lives even though I have never met or spoken with anyone.

So pls continue with your propaganda here. Am not here to stop anyone. Ciao
 
