FAKE ALERT: Old video shared as Indian soldiers celebrating after entering 4 km across LAC
Times Fact Check | Sep 7, 2020, 17:28 IST
HIGHLIGHTS
Several Facebook pages and users shared the same video with the same claim.
TRUTH
The video has nothing to do with the latest skirmish between India and China as Pangong Tso lake on the night of August 29-30, 2020. It was shot before this military engagement.
VERIFICATION AND METHODOLOGY
On closely watching the video, we observed a frame where we could see a Tibetan flag.
Taking a cue from this, we used ‘Tibetan army dance video’ as keywords in Google search and found a video uploaded to the Facebook page 'Tibet Channel' on August 27, 2020. The video had the same visuals as the one shared above.
As per a report from Times Now, the latest skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces happened on the night of August 29-30, 2020, two days after this video was already on the internet.
“The Chinese side violated this understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29/30 August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong lake,” read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs India.
“Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” it mentioned.
VERDICT
Times Fact Check has found that an old video is being falsely passed off as Indian soldiers celebrating after re-capturing 4 km of territory inside Chinese side of LAC.
