Faizabad Sit In – A Neutral Perspective

Cure is education. If the awam is educated it will;

- Be equipped to make more rational decisions

- Be able to approach religion methodically

- Be aware of the rights they have and the means to benefit from them.



An educated awam would not fear qaidiani's because they would be aware of their own aqeedah and therefore not fearful of being misguided by others. An educated awam could not be advised to fear the religious beliefs or ideas of others, instead they'd be equipped to engage and challenge them. An awam which is understanding of it's own religion, able to put forwards their thoughts, able to challenge the thoughts of others, led by imams who are able to do the same, will be the basis of a community secure in it's own identity.



The current over emotional reaction to qaidiani's stems from a reaction to their missionary ways. Qaidianis don't identify themselves, they work to convert people, they present complicated ideas to simpletons unable to comprehend them, they offer financial support to converts - even arrange marriages for them. How true all that is - who knows but amongst the Pakistani Muslim community it is gospel (no pun intended). Molvi's are able to use that "aggression" against the qaidiani's and present them as a threat to the religious values of communities. The "threat" of conversion is a big thing in the subcontinent - look at the love jihad nonsense across the border.



The molvis also have a self interest in all this - for the most part they are low paid, under appreciated people, but when it comes to religious matters, they are core - everyone likes a taste of power. Our population is overwhelmingly under-educated or uneducated, they are devoted to islam, but know it only through molvi's. Educated people are able to do their own learning, are less likely to rely on others are moral compasses and religious crutches.



If the awam doesn't consider them a threat - the laws surrounding them remain important, but will not evoke a reaction like that which might be core to the fabric of the state itself.



There are plenty of other sects on the borders of islam - or miles outside. The Druze, the alawites, the Nation of Islam - nobody feels a threat from them in the same way, because the conditions we have in our society.



There is also the non religious aspect to education. Plenty of us are ardent supporters of these laws, but most people on the forum are lucky enough to have a college education - it should provide you with the means to think independently, to be more assured amongst the unknown and not need to resort to violence or use the threat of it. The ability to learn and think independently should be a fundemental skill taught to everyone in each country of the world.



Look at the PTI protests, or the TuQ ones (or the lawyers led long march). The organisers were smarter, more politically savvy, more media savvy, more experienced in these sorts of things - they were able to last for much longer, negociate for longer - before it came to a head. Today we see burgers releasing videos of camera men being hurt and police ghundas who got some back, but where are the videos of the people killed or injured by police brutality? Having an educated awam would help raise the "quality" of protests.



Finally and educated and indepdent minded awam is much less likely to vote for waderas and dacoits in the first place, so we would never come to a position where core beliefs of our states system of values are cast aside for politcal gimmicks.