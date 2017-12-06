Faizabad Sit In – A Neutral Perspective

As the Faizabad sit in seems to be nearing an end, it leaves many questions in its wake. The chequered history of Pakistan has witnessed yet another event where its rulers were almost overtaken by events and took the corrective action only at an eleventh hour. From a neutral perspective, following questions come to the mind.
Who were the powerful individuals in the inner circle of PML (N) Govt who initiated this amendment to the Kahtm-e- Nabuwat clause?
Why did they feel the need to temper with this most sensitive and long settled issue in the first place?
Why was the main character in the entire issue not made to resign early on as this would have prevented the entire story from unfolding the way it did?
As is the wont in Pakistan, there is little chance that answers would ever be found to these questions. However, having said that, let us now take an optimistic view of the entire saga as it has concluded without turning into a national catastrophe.
One must appreciate that the sanity prevailed and the issue has been resolved amicably. Any egoistic or naïve handling of the situation would have surely turned it into tragedy of mass proportions. The point would certainly be missed here if the laudable role of armed forces is not highlighted. As had been amply reflected, employment of any number of police or para military troops was only complicating the worsening situation. It was only after a cool headed huddle between the Army Chief and the PM that the right chords were struck. The mature and patriotic role of the armed forces bore fruit and an agreement has finally taken place between the sit-in protesters and the government as a result of which the matter seems resolved. As the nation held its breath for two weeks suffering through uncertainty and apprehension, people have now heaved a sigh of relief. There are number of factors to be thankful for. Some of these are:-
In the words of great Quaid: “LET IT NOT BE SAID, THAT WE DID NOT PROVE EQUAL TO THE TASK”
http://zameer36.com/faizabad-sit-in-a-neutral-perspective/
- In its last two days the situation had begun to spiral out of control at a seemingly exponential pace. The timely resolution of the matter has certainly put a brake to that dreaded chain reaction.
- As the spirit of protests spilled over to the other cities of Pakistan, there was a real danger of this turning into a full fledge national movement. For a country like ours which is already facing a host of grave issues, internal and external simultaneously, this would have spelled serious trouble being religious in nature.
- The forces conspiring against Pakistan would have been too pleased and eager to take further advantage of an already precarious situation.
- With the events unfolding at a fast pace, it would have been impossible to control the ensuing chaos.
