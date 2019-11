"Faiz Festival girl" Arooj Aurangzaib, an elite or burger?

It is not about burger or poor class. It is about who is behind all this. A failed marxist narrative is being molded into pro-independence narrative by ethnic subversive cults who earlier failed in the form of Pashtunistan, Jiaye Sind/Sindu Desh, Baloch insurgencies. Now these elements are targeting Punjab knowing well Punjab is power center. In my personal opinion they want to pitch Punjab against Army. This entire project is reviving Student Unions and thus recruit these inqilabi ethnic firebrand students for subversive activities playing ethnic card

Click to expand...