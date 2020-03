Very beautiful. I don't why I find these kind of faiz ghazals very umm mystical or otherworldly. The music specially in faiz ghazals such as this, dasht e tanhai, hun dekhain gay, mujhe se phali se muhabbat etc and other songs of the time like khabhi hum khubsorrat tha was old fashioned now but very unique in some way.



The words transport you a realm of nostalgia. It talks of roses, oceans, gardens, stars, sun rise, sun set, dew, pearls, magic, flowers, a person desire to meet his loved one, for eternal union... Even I, illterate in poetry can feel something from the poetry which was missing from the others. Faiz was either too modern or too different then others. That's why he was faiz.

