A 'faith healer' allegedly raped two women in Getha Bathha Town near Rahim Yar Khan, police said.Faqir Hussain, a resident of Jetha Bathha, filed a report Monday at the Saddar Police Station stating that his daughter and daughter-in-law were raped by Bilal Shah, the 'faith healer', almost two weeks ago, Station House Officer (SHO) Saddar Khanpur Abbas Akhtar told Dawn.Hussain added his daughter and daughter-in-law routinely visited Shah to get amulets, the SHO added.He said that, returning from one such visit 15 days ago, his daughter and daughter-in-law told him that they had been raped by Shah, the SHO said.In his application, Hussain said he had contacted some influential people in the area regarding the matter and due to the pressure exerted by them, Shah offered money or land to the victims.However, Hussain refused to accept.A first information report was registered by the police under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.The two women were sent to District Headquarter Hospital in Khanpur for medical tests while the police began a search operation to arrest Shah.