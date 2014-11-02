What's new

Fair Karachi census would have prevented PPP majority based on rural area and changed political landscape, establishment prevented that

establishment ensured that PPPP formed government through rural areas, increasing the Karachi representation through fair census would have ensured PPP couldn't form govt based solely on interior rural sindh's votes, Lack of majority would have forced PPP concede to Karachi demands by seeking its coalition otherwise it would have lead to assembly dissolution, relection and political turmoil.

Karachi was handed short stick by the very own armed establishment so lets not blame PPP solely for the bad situation of the city.

establishment ensured that PPPP formed government through rural areas, increasing the Karachi representation through fair census would have ensured PPP couldn't form govt based solely on interior rural sindh's votes, Lack of majority would have forced PPP concede to Karachi demands by seeking its coalition otherwise it would have lead to assembly dissolution, relection and political turmoil.

Karachi was handed short stick by the very own armed establishment so lets not blame PPP solely for the bad situation of the city.

So true.

But apna time ayega, IA.

Ye Zulm mazeed nh chalega.
 
