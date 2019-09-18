Failure of India to Resist the Turkic Conquests

Some Indian Hindu folks are trying their best to understand why their Hindu forefathers terribly failed to check the Muslim Turkic armies. Their point of reference is how great Hinduism is, and how terrible and terrorizing the Islam+Turks combo is!!!! Can't blame them though if I were a Hindu (Nuazubillah, Hasha Summe Hasha)....

Let me help them out!! It's a matter of mindset which is described below:



Death is like the Sheb-i Arus (the wedding night) - Mevlana Jelaleddin Rumi, a part of the Horasan Erens who established the Muslim civilization in Anatolia



We go to the battles as if we are going to a wedding ceremony - a Turkish proverb



We are born at our homes, but we die at the battlefields - a Turkish saying



The Turkish mothers put kina (hena) on three occasions. They put kina on the lambs, so they become Kurban to ALLAH. They put kina on the brides, so they become Kurban to Husbands. They put kina on their sons while sending them to the Hearth of the Prophet (otherwise known as the Turkish Army), so they become Kurban to the Vatan/Millet/Din etc....