Failed Talks, Internal Bickering ,Low Morale and Threats from China are Ominous Signs for the Upcoming Winter Blues for India

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
All the good things happening to India this summer can only be attributed to Modi and his policies. Pakistan and China can only thank Modi for his endeavors to put India in such a great mess.
No one in India expects any talks to succeed.
China has had enough of Indian immature behavior, the patience is running very thin.
India's internal bickering and divide will cost it dearly.
The morale is very low among the ranks.
