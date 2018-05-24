What's new

Failed Talks, Internal Bickering ,Low Morale and Threats from China are Ominous Signs for the Upcoming Winter Blues for India

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,817
20
11,611
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
All the good things happening to India this summer can only be attributed to Modi and his policies. Pakistan and China can only thank Modi for his endeavors to put India in such a great mess.
No one in India expects any talks to succeed.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304439409794641924


China has had enough of Indian immature behavior, the patience is running very thin.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1304187905632595970

India's internal bickering and divide will cost it dearly.
1599838823243.png

1599838865332.png

The morale is very low among the ranks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The BrOkEn HeArT Indian has "military option" to deal with China if talks fail-: CDS Rawat Indian Defence Forum 54
Bawag Featured 5 Rounds of Failed Talks & Indian Army Prepares for Long Haul: The Implications Pakistan Strategic Forces 85
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Talks have Failed again, China Now Claims the Entire Galwan Valley Indian Defence Forum 96
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Did The Indo-Chinese Talks Failed Today! Indian Defence Forum 181
xyx007 Why the Failed U.S.-Taliban Talks Represent a Victory for India Strategic & Foreign Affairs 36
S Talks between FBR and traders fail again Social & Current Events 3
The SC France Threatens Iran With New Sanctions if Missile Talks Fail Middle East & Africa 4
F-22Raptor US reportedly planning tariffs on remaining $257 billion in Chinese goods if Trump-Xi talks fail China & Far East 29
The SC Iran, World Powers Fail to Make Breakthrough at Vienna Nuclear Talks Middle East & Africa 1
S Water talks failed to produce agreement: World Bank Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top