Failed Flop Foreign Players: Who made excuses, ran out of gas and left PSL (Biggest Cricket League) due to Non-Performance

Failed Flop Foreign Players exposed, who made excuses and left PSL (Biggest Cricket League) due to Non-Performance

Only the Best competes and fights till the end, is the motto of Pakistanis and the PSL.

This much is now established after Pakistan Super League in Lahore, PSL has become one of the Top most and the most toughest, fine tuned in later stages, most exciting and rich leagues in World Cricket now. The world speaks for PSL itself not just every Pakistani which supports it in hard and good times.

This Thread will track all Foreign players and local players who could not perform, flopped, degraded themselves; made excuses and left PSL league due to its competitive and excellent cricket matches:
 
Failed Flop Foreign Players exposed, who made excuses and left PSL (Biggest Cricket League) due to Non-Performance

Only the Best competes and fights till the end, is the motto of Pakistanis and the PSL.

This much is now established after Pakistan Super League in Lahore, PSL has become one of the Top most and the most toughest, fine tuned in later stages, most exciting and rich leagues in World Cricket now. The world speaks for PSL itself not just every Pakistani which supports it in hard and good times.

This Thread will track all Foreign players and local players who could not perform, flopped, degraded themselves; made excuses and left PSL league due to its competitive and excellent cricket matches:
Just today that Aussie who apparently got pis*ed and then smashed up his hotel room , abused airport staff , gave different bank account details and then left the country. What a disgrace if true
 
Rest of Foreign players in 100s whose names are not in below list or Pakistani domestic player not in the list player, hats off to them, excellent performance, match winners, and have the great guts and skills to perform in high voltage PSL. Those who flopped:

All are commercial players - all these players either ran out of gas or just not good enough:
  • Alex Hales in PSL 7 2022, had flopped with zero performance playing for Islamabad United.
  • Saqib Mahmood - Peshawar Zalmi massive flop bowler from England.
  • Sherfane Rutherford - Peshawar Zalmi - one or 2 innings, another flop, ran out of gas.
  • Muhammad Nabi - Karachi Kings - flop.
  • Chris Gayle has been the biggest flop of all time, could not face Pakistani fast or spin bowling.
  • Joe Clarke of Karachi Kings a flop.
  • Tom Lemmonby
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore - Quetta Gladitors
  • Noor Ahmed - Afghanistan- Karachi Kings - Ran out of Gas.
  • Liam Livingstone played for Peshwar Zalmi another flop, zero performance and got signed to play IPL.
  • James Faulkner has been banned for life by PCB and PSL admin. James Faulkner another failed performer
  • Gurbaz from Afghanistan another failed performer.
  • Ben Dunk
  • Ben Ducket - Quetta Gladiators
  • Marchant De Lange - Islamabad United
  • Jordan Thomspon
  • Chris Jordan - England - KK
Local Domestic Pakistani Players who flopped in PSL in Lahore:
  • Shahid Afridi
  • Haider Ali
  • Sohaib Maqsood
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Sharjeel Khan
  • Amer Yamin
  • Umaif Asif
  • M Imran
  • Sahibzada Farhan
  • Sohail Tanvir
  • Ashar Quershi
  • Asif Ali
  • Muhamamad Aklaq - Islamabad
  • Khurram Shahzad - KK
  • Ghulam Mudassar - QG
  • Rohail Nazir wicket keeper - KK
 
Lol. There was another thread running about how foreigners praised PSL to be one of the great leagues. Now the foreign players are at fault. Pakistan is facing money issues in all aspects. This needs to be sorted out fast.
 
Lol. There was another thread running about how foreigners praised PSL to be one of the great leagues. Now the foreign players are at fault. Pakistan is facing money issues in all aspects. This needs to be sorted out fast.
Are you sure that it was financial mishandling from Pakistani side.

Or you just can't help being a hypocrite or better an Indian.
 

