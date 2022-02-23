What's new

Fagor Arrasate to supply VinFast with a high-speed press line

Viet

Viet

Fagor Arrasate recently received an order from automaker VinFast to supply a new, high-speed, full-servo press line for its manufacturing complex in Haiphong, Vietnam. Expected to go into production in the first half of 2024, the line will be able to stamp both steel and aluminum skin parts.

The line comprises five servo presses for a total pressing force of 73,000 kN, shared among a 25,000-kN servo-driven leadoff press and four servo presses of 12,000 kN each. It can work with dies of up to 5,000 by 2,600 mm in each station.

