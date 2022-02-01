What's new

Faez Isa orders removal of public awareness Sehat Card banners - news

Dil_Pakistan

Dil_Pakistan

https://urdu.arynews.tv/qazi-faez-isa-against-banners/

پیدل چلتے ہوئے جسٹس قاضی عیسیٰ بینر سے ٹکرا گئے، عدالت پہنچتے ہی بڑا حکم جاری کر دیا​

حسن ایوب 1 فروری 2022

اسلام آباد: جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ نے بینرز سے ٹکرانے کے بعد صحت کارڈز بینرز اتارنے کا حکم جاری کر دیا۔
تفصیلات کے مطابق پیدل چلتے ہوئے جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ شاہراہ دستور پر بینر سے ٹکرا گئے، عدالت پہنچتے ہی انھوں نے بینرز ہٹانے کا حکم جاری کر دیا۔

ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ شاہراہ دستور کےگرین بیلٹ پر منگل کی صبح پیدل سپریم کورٹ آ رہے تھے کہ فٹ پاتھ پر لگے بینر سے ٹکرا گئے۔
سپریم کورٹ پہنچ کر انھوں نے اپنے اسٹاف کو صحت کارڈز بینرز اتارنے کا حکم دے دیا، ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ بینرز اتارنے کی ہدایات کیپیٹل ڈیویلپمنٹ اتھارٹی (سی ڈی اے) کے افسران تک پہنچا دی گئیں، جس پر انتظامیہ نے صحت کارڈ بینرز اور خاردار تاریں ہٹا دیں۔

جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ نے تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ بینرز اور خاردار تار کی وجہ سے کوئی فٹ پاتھ پر بھی نہیں چل سکتا۔

While walking, Justice Qazi Issa collided with the banner. As soon as he reached the court, he issued a big order


ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faiz Issa has ordered removal of health cards banners after they collided with the banners.

According to details, while walking, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa collided with a banner on Shahra-e-Dustur. As soon as he reached the court, he issued an order to remove the banners.

Sources said that Justice Qazi Faiz Issa was coming to the Supreme Court on foot on the green belt of Shahra Dastur on Tuesday morning when he collided with a banner on the sidewalk.

Reaching the Supreme Court, he ordered his staff to remove the health card banners. Sources said that the instructions to remove the banners were conveyed to the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Qazi Faiz Issa while commenting said that no one can walk on the sidewalk because of banners and barbed wire.
 
Not just publicity banners but each and every piece of govt p.r add projecting public office holders at the expense of national tax payer should be banned in riyasat madina .

Imran Khan said:
world most stupid judges we have :lol: thank god minar e pakistan se nhi takraya
We could have preserved that historical place's essence by making a national museum/library there instead of wasting resources on this hideous looking good for nothing watch tower
 
1643742847966.png
 
Patriot forever

Is kanjar ko bhi London mai is kay haram kay flats mai bhej do.

Andha qazi Andha insaf.

Kahin barbed wire kay pechay koi foji to nahi chupa hua tha is ki begum ko chernay 😂
 
Not just publicity banners but each and every piece of govt p.r add projecting public office holders at the expense of national tax payer should be banned in riyasat madina .
Sorry but Is that hina pervez butt speaking?
Firstly it is an awareness ad and the card is for public welfare and trust me there needs to be alot of awareness for it since people who are eligible still are unaware. Also as per my knowledge, the sehat card doesn't carries any public figures name or picture.
 
Is kanjar ko bhi London mai is kay haram kay flats mai bhej do.

Andha qazi Andha insaf.

Kahin barbed wire kay pechay koi foji to nahi chupa hua tha 😂
barbed wire on foot path is understandable lol but where does banner comes in this? obviously it would be on the pole but the "honorable" judge had issues with that too, and he's next Chief Justice in line..
 
