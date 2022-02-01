Faez Isa orders removal of public awareness Sehat Card banners - news

پیدل چلتے ہوئے جسٹس قاضی عیسیٰ بینر سے ٹکرا گئے، عدالت پہنچتے ہی بڑا حکم جاری کر دیا​

تفصیلات کے مطابق پیدل چلتے ہوئے جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ شاہراہ دستور پر بینر سے ٹکرا گئے، عدالت پہنچتے ہی انھوں نے بینرز ہٹانے کا حکم جاری کر دیا۔ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ شاہراہ دستور کےگرین بیلٹ پر منگل کی صبح پیدل سپریم کورٹ آ رہے تھے کہ فٹ پاتھ پر لگے بینر سے ٹکرا گئے۔سپریم کورٹ پہنچ کر انھوں نے اپنے اسٹاف کو صحت کارڈز بینرز اتارنے کا حکم دے دیا، ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ بینرز اتارنے کی ہدایات کیپیٹل ڈیویلپمنٹ اتھارٹی (سی ڈی اے) کے افسران تک پہنچا دی گئیں، جس پر انتظامیہ نے صحت کارڈ بینرز اور خاردار تاریں ہٹا دیں۔جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسیٰ نے تبصرہ کرتے ہوئے کہا کہ بینرز اور خاردار تار کی وجہ سے کوئی فٹ پاتھ پر بھی نہیں چل سکتا۔While walking, Justice Qazi Issa collided with the banner. As soon as he reached the court, he issued a big orderISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faiz Issa has ordered removal of health cards banners after they collided with the banners.According to details, while walking, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa collided with a banner on Shahra-e-Dustur. As soon as he reached the court, he issued an order to remove the banners.Sources said that Justice Qazi Faiz Issa was coming to the Supreme Court on foot on the green belt of Shahra Dastur on Tuesday morning when he collided with a banner on the sidewalk.Reaching the Supreme Court, he ordered his staff to remove the health card banners. Sources said that the instructions to remove the banners were conveyed to the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).Justice Qazi Faiz Issa while commenting said that no one can walk on the sidewalk because of banners and barbed wire.