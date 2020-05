The Maldives halted Pakistan's attempt to target India on Islamophobia at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) on Friday.Ambassador Thilmeeza Hussain, the Permanent Representative of the Maldives in New York at the OIC meet said, singling out India, which the largest democracy in the world and multicultural society and home to over 200 million Muslims, alleging Islamophobia would be factually incorrect.