Bangladesh garments industry is now being held hostage by foreign apparel brands. Initially they canceled the orders but now they want the goods but at a discounted rate, and some garments factory owners allege that if they don't supply the orders the apparel brands are threatening to move to Vietnam and if they supply the orders they'll practically be working for free due to the unfair discounts being demanded by the brands.



So the real question we should be asking is, Is Corona virus the end of Bangladesh garments industry? And is Vietnam going to benefit in post pandemic outlook at the expense of Bangladesh and millions of poor women who work in the garments industry instead of asking questions like can we benefit from Corona by taking over a void the Chinese have left.



Meanwhile the litany of bad news continues, as Bangladeshi are getting deported forcefully from Middle Eastern countries and the Arabs are dead set on not letting as many of them come back. So as it stands remittance are at a new low and it seems that they will stay low for a long time to come. Many Bangladeshi here in the GCC are stuck with no jobs, no money and no food and neither the Arabs nor the GoB cares.



It's harrowing to watch it unfold, right in front of my eyes and yet the BAL leadership are completely unfazed and unassuming of the impending doom and why wouldn't they be their pockets have already been sufficiently lined, hell double lined by this point.



It'll take a miracle for the Bangladeshi economy to rebound and get back to normal and it's a miracle we'll need because the alternative is millions back into poverty.

