I think the reason behind most coups in Pakistan were the corruption and incompetence of civil leadership . Pakistani civilian leadership were full of feudal Lord's , industrialists who were corrupt,won elections not on merit favored nepotism whereas Pakistani military is one of the few institutions of pakistan even to this day where selections occur purely on merit,it's follow a strict discipline and merit system and strict actions are taken against the corrupt . Though I believe few generals who committed corruption were not sent to jail but they were fired and lost their jobs. Still way better than corrupt civilian politicians who get elected over and over again.So for all those reasons army as a institution has a tendency to dislike civilian leadership and this culture got stronger overtime.

It impacted pakistan negatively by making army very stronger ,way more stronger than it should be.

