Fact : China's economy 'would collapse' without Australia's iron ore

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_iron_ore_production
China is the third largest iron ore producer ... couldn't it just ramp up production to offset Australian imports?
 
Yep, very true, we in Australia should just turn of the tap.
 
India and Brazil should do it too. We all need to do our part to break this monopoly of China. They have grown lot more arrogant these days. All democracies should unite to make China communist free. Presently it represents the greatest danger to the world.
 
Soon northern India will be the world's largest junkyard once the Indian Army is disposed of. Big business for Chinese recycling.
 
Its kind of economic version of MAD. 70-80% of Australian exports are destined for china so it will be like shooting its own foot. China can always find others to get raw materials but Australia will not be able to replace china. Daniel Andrews did the right thing by prioritizing Victorian economy rather than listening to aggressive policies of federal govt.
 
We need China more than they need us, says Andrew Liveris
Sep 3, 2020 – 12.00am






Washington | Andrew Liveris, one of Australia's most prominent global executives, has warned Canberra against blundering the "new reality" of an ascendent China by mixing up the economic and security relationships.

In an interview with The Australian Financial Review ahead of this month's Group of 20 finance and central bank governors' meeting – which Mr Liveris is helping to advise as co-chair of the B20 group of business leaders – the former Dow Chemical CEO said America's push to "decouple" the world's biggest economies had added fuel to China's rise.


"The acceleration of China looking after itself, becoming a consumer of its own goods, relying less on exports to the US, building a barrier around themselves both economically and militarily, is the China we're going to get for the next 10 years," he said.

"How to respond to that if you're a near neighbour is seminal.

"The most important conversation that needs to be had is how not to confuse the economic interests of a nation with the security interests of a nation and make sure one doesn't mix them up by making decisions on how to deal with the new reality of the new China," Mr Liveris told the Financial Review.


His comments come amid an almost daily deterioration in the relationship between Australia and China. This week alone, news emerged that an Australian journalist working for Chinese state-run network CGTN had been detained in Beijing, and China slapped yet another ban on an Australian grain exporter.

As the trade relationship begins to suffer along with the political stand-off, Australian chief executives have urged the Morrison government to recognise Australia's deep economic dependence on China and find a way to coexist with both the rising Asian superpower and the United States.

Mr Liveris, for his part, believes the clash with the US has forced China to bring forward its own plans "to become the most significant economy in the world".

China will be a big consumer of the goods that Australia makes and we've got to keep developing that relationship for our own mercantile benefit and frankly for theirs.
— Andrew Liveris
"It's now realising it's going to have to exert its own power," he said.

"I don't particularly think it's going to pick fights, pick wars. But it's going to do more Hong Kongs, and I think that means, as a result of that, our moral code is going to be questioned and tested.

"How does one respond to what China does in its own borders?

"I think economically, though, we can't confuse the two. China will be a big consumer of the goods that Australia makes and we've got to keep developing that relationship for our own mercantile benefit and frankly for theirs. When we confuse it is when we get in trouble."

When asked how Australia should respond to Beijing's use of arbitrary and punitive trade sanctions on Australian exporters, Mr Liveris said he had learnt, after a quarter of a century of doing business in Asia – including four of them in China – that "you cannot let the Chinese lose face".

"You can't rattle the sabre and rattle the cage publicly," he said. "Build the relationship, make the points in private, make the points you care about, and then over time make your decisions without embarrassing them."

China will win at tit-for-tat
Mr Liveris – who is advising the Morrison government on ensuring Australia broadens both its exports and trade partnerships by boosting high-value manufacturing – suggested that brinkmanship of the kind that has characterised the US-China trade relationship over the past three years can only be justified if it leads to contractual changes in the relationship.

"Tit-for-tat that continues to be tit-for-tat means they'll outlast us, because at the end of the day we need them more than they need us," he said.

"Having said that, they still need us and we need to make sure we develop the right medium- to long-term answers rather than just short-term responses."


www.afr.com

We need China more than they need us, says Andrew Liveris
The former Dow Chemical CEO, one of Australia's most prominent global executives, says America's push to 'decouple' the world's biggest economies has added fuel to China's rise.
www.afr.com
www.afr.com
 
