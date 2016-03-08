Fact : China's economy 'would collapse' without Australia's iron ore



China's economy 'would collapse' without Australia's iron ore

The Chinese just want to win at all cost, doesn’t matter what the issue is, they want to dominate you and have you kowtow to them, that’s their strategy". ​

Billionaire Clive Palmer says the Chinese economy would collapse if the communist state didn't have access to Australia's iron ore . "China’s totally dependent on Australia for its iron ore and resources," Mr Palmer told Sky News host Peter Gleeson. "If it didn’t have access to that iron ore, certainly you’d find that the Chinese economy would collapse".Mr Palmer said if the Australian government "really wanted to put a tariff on iron ore, or to counter what they're doing to our barley and bullying our industries, that's all they have to do"."They just have to say whatever tariff you want on your iron ore, is equivalent to what you're doing to our industry, to try to make a political point. "And they’d be in line pretty quickly and they’d respect that a lot more than they do." He also said it doesn't matter whether "you're reasonable or unreasonable" with communist China, it's all about control."The Chinese just want to win at all cost, doesn’t matter what the issue is, they want to dominate you and have you kowtow to them, that’s their strategy".