Fact-checking President Donald Trump's claims about coronavirus

Amid the pandemic, Trump has made a number of false or misleading statements.

Claim: The U.S. implemented a travel ban "way ahead of anybody else." This is false.

Claim: The U.S. is testing more than other countries. This needs context.

Claim: There's an "approved" treatment for COVID-19. That's not accurate.

Claim: Some hospital workers may be taking hydroxychloroquine already. True, but medical associations have urged caution.

Claim: New York hospital staff are stealing lots of PPE. There's no evidence of this.