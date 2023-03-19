Fact checking help

What's new

Did this Pakistani journalist make such statement?

Sanghis and even Congress supporters making this image viral on social media
 
He is a media tv newspaper person, if he said this, I am sure you can find it on video or in a newapaper.

Plus highly doubt that india would be America without indian Muslims, or Pakistan would be Syria if all Muslims were in Pakistan. One thing is for sure that if all Muslims were in Pakistan, the geographical boundaries won't be the same. I don't understand how can people make these claims and not understand that people cannot be separated from their land or Jinnah and his party would be willing to take all Muslims without additional land area and resources.

Muslim heritage would also be transferred to Pakistan, the Taj Mahal and everything else included.
 
Tableeghis are father in laws and son in laws of Sanghis.


english.newstracklive.com

RSS worker campaigning against Love Jihad, own daughter married Muslim

Gurugram: The case of the daughter of an RSS worker in Haryana adopting the Islam religion of Nikah from a Muslim has come to light. Accordi..|News Track
english.newstracklive.com english.newstracklive.com


theprint.in

Forget love jihad, top BJP leaders line up to bless Hindu-Muslim couple

The wedding was between BJP national general secretary Ram Lal's niece and the son of Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Surheeta Kareem.
theprint.in theprint.in
 

