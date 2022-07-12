What's new

Fact check: Video of PIA plane landing on inundated Karachi runway is over two years old

www.dawn.com

Fact check: Video of PIA plane landing on inundated Karachi runway is over two years old

CAA says old video being flushed on social media, confirms all drains at airport working normally.
www.dawn.com

Monsoon rains in Karachi have brought unfiltered flows of both water and news this year, swamping social media with hundreds of videos, live updates, memes as well as some misinformation.

While television footage and other viral videos showed main roads and houses in the metropolis flooded with water, a video of a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) plane landing on the inundated Karachi runway was wide of the mark as it wasn't from the current spell of monsoon rains.

Apart from several Twitter accounts, the 10-second clip was run on several television channels and social media accounts across Instagram and Facebook.

Even former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry shared the video, using it to criticise the Sindh government, the PPP and its leader Asif Ali Zardari.

Well, PP is still to be blamed for Karachi mess and also people of Karachi for throwing garbage on streets. But video is of during PTI govt and Airports are under federal government control so basically Fawad Ch showing his own govt incompetency. He shouldn't forget Murree tragedy also.

Fake tweets and fake twitter propaganda is very concerning. Even I believed this video is real & due to current rains until I read Dawn article and really I hardly believe anything coming from PTI affiliated twitter handles.
 
