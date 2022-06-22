Fact check: RDA balances are not equal to $4.5bn​

Shakuni Mama said: I am seriously not getting it, how come GOP giving 7% and 11% interest on these accounts ? What is the interest rate on Provident fund and what are the tax slabs there ? Click to expand...

No tax slabsInterest rate is market rate====If GOP doesnt like it, it should tax it and give 0% return..we will see a huge influx because people love to give free money to pak army and pak govt.Or it can give a return of 4-5% which is given by power ful economies like USA saudis and pakistan..surely our economy is better then saudis as we have nuclear weaponsSo why give a slab of 7% for stable source of money stream and investments that will come into the countryPer some "A level" Scoring genious overseas pakistanis are making money by getting 3% interest loan and investing it in these funds getting 7% out