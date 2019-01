Fact Check: No, these rail coaches are not manufactured under Make In India

India Today Fact Check found that the pictures were old and these coaches were not manufactured in India.

New Delhi January 23, 2019UPDATED: January 24, 2019 14:59 ISTThe viral post carries a combo picture of railway rakes with a message in Hindi.Photographs of swanky rail coaches have gone viral on social media with the claim that they were manufactured under the 'Make in India' project and being exported to Australia.India Today Fact Check found that the pictures were old and these coaches were not manufactured in India.A Facebook page, 'WE SUPPORT NARENDRA MODI', shared the post of another user Balvinder Harit who put up the pictures along with the claim.The post carries a combo picture of railway rakes with a message in Hindi that reads, "Namo again mera pm mera abhimaan ye mere pradhansevak ki safalta ka pramaan hai. Make In India ke antargat nirmit rail coach Australia ke liye export hote hue. Make In India ka dhamaka. (NaMo again, My PM, my pride, this is the proof of the success of my "pradhansevak". Rail coaches manufactured under Make in India are exported to Australia. Make In India rocks.)"The archived version of the post can be seen here. WE SUPPORT NARENDRA MODI has more than 29 lakh followers. Several other Facebook users have also shared the same post.In the first viral image, the railway coaches can be seen inside a giant cargo plane bearing the name 'Antonov'.When we reverse-searched the photo showing a rail coach being delivered by Antonov aircraft, we found an article on Chinese news website newsgd.com with the headline - "German-made Metro coaches fly into China".The article, which dates back to December 2002, contained the viral photo along with some other photographs of the same event.Giving credit to China's news agency Xinhua, the article stated that two German-made Metro coaches were transported by jumbo cargo plane Antonov An-124-100 from Germany to South China's Guangzhou.The second image shows railways rakes covered with plastic sheets. Again with a reverse image search, we found that this picture is of Mumbai Metro coaches.On the door of a coach, the Reliance Metro symbol is visible. A photo article published by TEAM-BHP.COM in April 2010 carries the viral photo along with the pictures of the same coach from different angles.These coaches were manufactured by a Chinese company. This was also reported by newspaper Business Standard in 2015.India Today Fact Check established that both the images were old and not part of the 'Make in India' project.