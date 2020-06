When India’s NDTV had asked him about the death of Bin Laden, he had said, “The way in which he [Osama bin Laden was killed has made him a martyr in the eyes of certain extremist circles.”

The prime minister went on to say that Washington should have taken him into custody and then put him on trial to “demystify” the entire episode.

“Osama should have been dealt with the same way Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and the Nazi leaders were held accountable for their crimes,” he added.