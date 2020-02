Fact Check: No, China has not sought permission to kill 20,000 coronavirus patients

India Today's Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) has found the claim to be completely false as it is based on a report of a rather suspicious website.

New DelhiFebruary 7, 2020UPDATED: February 8, 2020 12:05 ISTAn outrageous post is doing rounds on social media with a claim that China has sought its highest court's approval to kill 20,000 coronavirus patients.Investigating the authenticity of the unbelievable claim, we found that they originated from an article published in a little-known website called ab-tc.com The article says that China has sought its highest court's permission to kill 20,000 coronavirus infected people.The headline reads: China seeks court's approval to kill over 20,000 coronavirus patients to avoid further spread of the virus.The article went on to claim that "Supreme People's Court is expected to give an approval on Friday for the mass killing of coronavirus patients in China as sure means of controlling the spread of the deadly virus".Facebook user Chandrabhal Singh has posted a screenshot of the article by ab-tc.com and has made a claim in Hindi which in English read, "China has sought court's permission to shoot 20,000 coronavirus patients. There is speculation that China has already killed some patients."