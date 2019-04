T he post which has gone viral on social media claims that IAF wing commander supports Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP and voted for the party in the ongoing election in the country.



The post has a photograph of a person who resembles Abhinandan , has the same handlebar moustache as him and is sporting a saffron scarf with the BJP symbol imprinted on it. The caption urges people to vote for the BJP. Click to expand...