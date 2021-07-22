FACT CHECK - INDIAN MEDIA LIES AGAIN AND BUSTED -Chinese workers in Pakistan seen carrying AK-47 rifles

After bus blast, Chinese workers in Pakistan seen carrying AK-47 rifles

The new photos show Chinese workers and engineers in Pakistan being protected 24x7 by armed guards. This has also created a number of near-riot situations wherein fistfights have turned ugly.

reality of these year old pics

these pics were posted by Chinese blogger when he was in Africa date 5 may 2020