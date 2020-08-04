/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 4, 2020

FACT CHECK: Has China Really Claimed The Russian Port City Of Vladivostok?

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Austin Powers, Aug 4, 2020 at 3:45 AM.

  1. Aug 4, 2020 at 3:45 AM #1
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,137
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,668 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    https://eurasiantimes.com/fact-check-has-china-really-claimed-russian-port-city-of-vladivostok/

    Historically, Vladivostok once used to be part of China’s Qing dynasty and was known as Haishenwai. It was annexed by the Russian empire in 1860 after China’s defeat by the British and the French in the Second Opium war.

    Has China claimed the Russian port city of Vladivostok? Media outlets in India have lambasted China for its relentless expansionist policies especially after the India-China border clash at Galwan Valley.

    The latest expansion claims are targetted at the Russian city of Vladivostok. Chinese diplomats, journalists and nationalists took to the internet to assert claims over the Russia city of Vladivostok formerly part of the Qing dynasty, a news extensively covered by Indian media outlets.

    The backlash started after the Russian embassy took to Weibo to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the founding of the city, whose name means “ruler of the east” in Russian.

    Reacting to the Russian embassy’s message, Shen Shiwei, a journalist working with the state-owned broadcaster CGTN, took to Twitter to remind the world that Vladivostok was once a part of China.

    Zhang Heqing, a Chinese diplomat working in the embassy in Pakistan, also commented “isn’t this what in the past was our Haishenwai?”, referring to the Chinese name for the area before its annexation.

    Indian media was quick to react to the Chinese claims and blasted Beijing for having an insatiable appetite for territory.

    Wion TV stated that China dismisses treaties that don’t suit it and mentioned its territorial disputes with 20 countries including Russian, India, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Laos, Philippines, Malaysia Indonesia, South Korea, North Korea etc.

    Times Now, one of the biggest Indian media outlets also published an article talking about Chinese expansionism in Russia, Nepal and Bhutan.

    The Russian government offered no response to the comments made online by Chinese nationals and it will be interesting to see how Moscow reacts. While both countries currently enjoy friendly relations, they have clashed over territorial disputes in the past.

    In 1969, erstwhile USSR and China almost went to war after Peoples Liberation Army troops ambushed Soviet border guards on Zhenbao Island.

    Historically, Vladivostok once used to be part of China’s Qing dynasty and was known as Haishenwai. It was annexed by the Russian empire in 1860 after China’s defeat by the British and the French in the Second Opium war. Since then, it has been administered by Russia and is the capital of Primorsky Krai.
     
  2. Aug 4, 2020 at 3:46 AM #2
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,137
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,668 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
  3. Aug 4, 2020 at 3:49 AM #3
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,857
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 13,228 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Perfect example of 'begaani shaadi main Abdullah(India) diwaana'
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 4, 2020 at 4:03 AM #4
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,282
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,608 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Russia and China are not allies and never will be for this very reason ... they are as I like to call "friends for benefits." Anyone who insists Russia and China somehow have a deep alliance needs a history lesson.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Aug 4, 2020 at 4:13 AM #5
    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    142
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -7
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    Indonesia
    Firstly, ... let's be smart & ALERT ... ...

    eurasiantimes.com is owned & run by INDIANS expats from Canada.

    Secondly, ... ...

    ONLY the Ultra STUPID and Ultra BLIND and Ultra Narrow Minded Chinese * ( who are likely be those Brainwashed SLAVES of the western Murican nation ) ~ will think about getting VLADIVOSTOK back from RUSSIA.

    :yes4:
    All the Smart & Wise Chinese Intellectuals should have been moving far away from EARTH to terraform & own the MOON & the MARS & all other Planets in our Solar system.

    :enjoy:

    But, I always support if those weakling Chinese Murican SLAVES dare to assault
    & claim AUSTRALIA.

    It is a high moral time to take over AUSTRALIA and
    divide & conquer it among many CHINA friendly ASEAN nations.

    ===
     
  6. Aug 4, 2020 at 4:17 AM #6
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,137
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,668 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
    Russia to China is sort of like Canada to the US. About 10% of the population in the north.
     
  7. Aug 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM #7
    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    142
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -7
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    Indonesia
    You just can not wait to jump into the fray on RUSSIA & CHINA relation
    by throwing a Monkey Wrench.

    :enjoy:

    I realize is that possible, ... ...
    you have been and still is deeply hurt & depressed by a Russian Girl when she had slapped your face and had rejected your sexual overture a long, long time ago.

    Such a narrow minded & selfish individual.
     
  8. Aug 4, 2020 at 4:18 AM #8
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,282
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,608 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    :rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl::rofl:
     
  9. Aug 4, 2020 at 4:24 AM #9
    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    142
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 199 / -7
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    Indonesia
    @Figaro

    My apology, it seems that I have accidentally been hitting a Sore Spot in your heart.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 2, Guests: 2)
  1. Bawag