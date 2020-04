Fact Check: Fake sanitisers seized in Bangladesh, pics viral in India with communal spin



At a time India is facing a shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, images of "fake hand sanitisers" have gone viral with a communal spin.

Chayan Kundu

New Delhi

April 9, 2020

UPDATED: April 9, 2020 07:47 IST